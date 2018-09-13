Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Rae Reid Hope to Be Pregnant with Baby No. 2 (a Girl!) by Christmas

With their lavish California wedding now behind them, Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid are looking forward to the future — especially expanding their family of three.

“Definitely baby two,” Lochte, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively about their post-wedding plans. “Since I met her, I’ve always wanted two kids before 2020 Olympics so it will be perfect if we get pregnant before 2019.”

Already parents to 15-month-old son Caiden Zane, the couple are hoping for a little girl this time.

“We always said we’d have a boy first and we did. So now we’re gonna have a girl,” says Reid, 27, optimistically. “I like being pregnant around Christmas time, so maybe I’ll be pregnant by Christmas.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Kayla Rae Reid and Ryan Lochte CHARD Photo

RELATED: Ryan Lochte Is Married! Olympic Swimmer Weds Kayla Rae Reid (Again!) in Lavish Outdoor Ceremony

Adds Lochte, “I wanted boy, girl and then maybe talk about three [kids]. But if we get boy, boy, then [we’ll] try to go for a third one.”

The newlyweds — who had a civil ceremony in January before exchanging vows again in an over-the-top wedding in Palm Springs, California, on Sunday — first met on Instagram in 2016 and fell quickly for each other.

Since welcoming their son, the Olympic swimmer’s love for his wife has continued to grow. “You’re seriously the best mom ever,” says Lochte. “You do everything. She’s just hands-on. Seeing you with Caiden is the best.”

Watch the full episode of People Weddings: Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Lochte Met His Wife Kayla on Instagram and Knew “She Was the One” After Their First Date



Though their lives are nonstop now, the couple hopes to eventually slow down and settle into an “outdoors-y” space with their family.

“We’ll have our dream house by the water ’cause we both want to live by the water,” says Lochte about their ideal future with their “little surfer boys and surfer girls.”

Adds Reid, “Just happy, healthy and striving to be the best we both can be for each other.”

For more about Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid’s home life and plans to expand their family, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.