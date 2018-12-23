Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Rae Reid Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way

The second little Lochte is a girl!

Ryan Lochte and wife Kayla Rae Reid announced Sunday that the couple is expecting a girl — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the celebration.

Their big reveal was captured in an Instagram video posted by Reid, 27. The fun began with Lochte, 34, opening a large box wrapped with question-mark paper. Indicating the sex of their baby, a bunch of pink balloons popped out.

Both parents seemed delighted by the news, with Lochte raising his arms high above his head, and mom Reid smiling while holding big-brother-to-be Caiden Zane, 18 months, who seemed a bit overwhelmed by the commotion.

Lochte posted a photo from the moment, joking that Caiden was upset he wasn’t getting a little brother.

“Yes!!!!! It’s a girl!” Lochte wrote in the caption. “I guess @caidenzanelochte wanted a boy haha #girl #soblessed #cloud9.”

Also audible in the video are well-wishers reacting happily to the news and offering hugs and congratulations. Both Lochte and Reid also received a flood of congratulations from friends and Instagram followers.

They shared a photo of further celebrations with PEOPLE, showing Lochte and Reid shooting pink and white confetti in the air.

The couple announced they were expecting their second child on Instagram late last month, sharing a family photo featuring themselves and then-17-month-old Caiden.

In the snap, the dad-to-be held up an ultrasound photo and, adorably, Caiden had his sweater pulled up and gazed down at his own belly.

“BOOM! Baby number 2! Can’t wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020,” Lochte captioned the post.

Reid wrote alongside hers, “We are SO SO EXCITED! Baby #2. We can’t wait to meet you already!” and shared that the new addition was due in June.

The couple told PEOPLE exclusively at the time, “Caiden is hands down the best part of our lives, so we can’t wait to grow our family together and watch him become a big brother!”

The Olympic swimmer and former Playboy model wed at their Florida home in January and again in a more lavish California celebration in September.

Reid previously revealed to PEOPLE that she thought she would have a girl.

“We always said we’d have a boy first and we did. So now we’re gonna have a girl,” Reid said optimistically in September. “I like being pregnant around Christmas time, so maybe I’ll be pregnant by Christmas.”

Lochte added: “Since I met [Kayla], I’ve always wanted two kids before 2020 Olympics so it will be perfect if we get pregnant before 2019,” said the soon-to-be father of two.”