Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Rae Reid Welcome Daughter Liv Rae: 'She Is Perfect'

Ryan Lochte‘s baby girl is here!

The 12-time Olympic medalist, 34, welcomed his second child with wife Kayla Rae Reid on Monday, June 17, Lochte announced the same day on Instagram.

Daughter Liv Rae Lochte was born at 10:20 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measuring 20 inches long.

“Miracle #2 witnessed. She is perfect in every way!” the new dad of two captioned a sweet photo introducing his newborn.

Making the family a foursome, Liv joins her parents and proud big brother Caiden Zane, whom the couple welcomed on June 8, 2017.

The professional swimmer and former Playboy model, 27, wed at their Florida home in January 2018 and again in a more lavish California celebration in September.

Ryan Lochte with son Caiden and daughter Liv Ryan Lochte/Instagram

The spouses announced they were expecting their second child on Instagram in late November, sharing a family photo featuring themselves and then-17-month-old Caiden.

In the snap, the dad-to-be held up an ultrasound photo and, adorably, Caiden had his sweater pulled up and gazed down at his own belly.

“BOOM! Baby number 2! Can’t wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020,” Lochte captioned the post while Reid wrote alongside hers, “We are SO SO EXCITED! Baby #2. We can’t wait to meet you already!” and shared that the new addition was due in June.

The couple told PEOPLE exclusively at the time, “Caiden is hands down the best part of our lives, so we can’t wait to grow our family together and watch him become a big brother!”

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid's pregnancy announcement @kaylatuckermanphoto

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid's sex reveal Ryan Lochte

Lochte and Reid announced they were expecting a girl in December, giving PEOPLE the exclusive reveal that saw the proud parents-to-be opening a large box wrapped with question-mark paper. Indicating the sex of their baby, a bunch of pink balloons popped out.

Both parents seemed delighted by the news, with Lochte raising his arms high above his head and mom Reid smiling while holding big-brother-to-be Caiden, who seemed a bit overwhelmed by the commotion.

“Yes!!!!! It’s a girl!” Lochte wrote in the sweet photograph’s caption. “I guess @caidenzanelochte wanted a boy haha #girl #soblessed #cloud9.”

They shared a photo of further celebrations with PEOPLE, showing Lochte and Reid shooting pink and white confetti in the air.

Liv Lochte's nursery Kayla Tuckerman

Ryan Lochte and family Kayla Tuckerman

PEOPLE got an exclusive look at Liv’s pretty nursery in April, designed in conjunction with Gugu Guru and featuring pink mural wallpaper with white, cream, gold and beige accents throughout.

And Liv’s name is one that the couple “always loved,” having chosen it even before they found out Caiden was a boy during Reid’s pregnancy with their first child.

Speaking of Caiden, he was “starting to” understand he was not going to be the only child in a couple of months — but Reid and Lochte were still prepared to handle some feelings of jealousy once his baby sister arrived.

“We say, ‘Where’s baby sister?’ or ‘Kiss baby’ and he will kiss Kayla’s belly. It’s sweet,” they told PEOPLE. “He isn’t going to like sharing us, though, that’s for sure!”