Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Are Talking About Expanding Their Family Again - to 4 Kids!

Ryan Lochte and his wife Kayla might not be done expanding their family just yet.

Photographed at their Gainesville, Florida, home alongside their two children, the couple opens up in this week's issue of PEOPLE about how it's very possible that they could be hearing the pitter-patter of not just one but two more pairs of feet in their future.

"We talked about another child. We always go back and forth about it," says the Olympic swimmer, 35, who stars with his family in his new Peacock documentary In Deep with Ryan Lochte.

But for Kayla, 29, that number is a little more flexible on how many siblings to give their daughter Liv Rae, 13 months, and son Caiden Zane, 3. "We're probably going to have a third baby, maybe four," she tells PEOPLE.

"This is where she's like, 'If we have a third one, we can't have an odd number. So you have to have four,' " explains Lochte. "I'm like, 'All right, I guess so. You're the mom.' "

But don't necessarily expect a pregnancy announcement anytime soon. Lochte still hopes to qualify for Team USA and compete in the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics next year, when he will be on the verge of his 37th birthday.

"I want to do the Olympics. I want to enjoy the time celebrating, enjoy a good time together," says Kayla of the plan that involves an "across-the-world trip" with their children, according to Lochte.

"Just enjoy time because honestly we haven't been able to enjoy because it's been grinding. We've been grinding for years. And truthfully, we've been on one vacation," she tells PEOPLE, citing a trip to Mexico the couple took last year to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary.

As they spend time at home together amid the coronavirus global health crisis, the family of four is celebrating a big achievement: getting Caiden potty trained.

And while Kayla is "usually cleaning up the kitchen or cooking dinner" in the evenings, "I do the bath [and] pajamas, and then we just hang out for a little bit until they go to bed," the 12-time Olympic medalist shares.

The couple's respective natural parenting duties are no surprise since they "know everything about each other," according to Lochte — and "went through hell" when they began dating around the time of the 2016 Rio Games.

Lochte ignited an international scandal at the time with an exaggerated story about being robbed at gunpoint that covered up what really happened: a confrontation between a group of inebriated American swimmers and armed security at a gas station over alleged vandalism. (A charge against the athlete was ultimately dismissed; he has apologized for his behavior and tells PEOPLE it was "a wake-up call.")

"We'd been through the hardest things and we overcame them. And we built a beautiful family from it," he says. "So, to me, there's only one way to go and that's up, because we hit rock bottom. We were drowning, and now we're not."