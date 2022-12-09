Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Are Expecting Third Baby Together

Ryan Lochte and wife Kayla Lochte are parents to daughter Liv Rae, 3, and son Caiden Zane, 4

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on December 9, 2022 05:21 PM
Photo: Kayla Lochte/Instagram

Ryan Lochte is adding another little one to his family.

The Olympian, 38, and wife Kayla, 31, announced in a joint Instagram post on Friday that they're expecting their third baby together.

"Lochte baby #3 on the way, in June again of course!😜," they captioned the joint post, joking about the fact that their third baby will follow suit of older siblings Liv Rae, 3, and son Caiden Zane, 4, both born in June.

The video shows the family of four on the beach, with different captures of their family moving around in the sand, smiling and laughing. As the camera gets closer, Kayla can be seen embracing her bump in a flowy blue dress, smiling as Lochte holds her.

Speaking with PEOPLE in Feb. 2021, Lochte revealed that both of his children love swimming just like Dad.

"It's hard juggling because I want to be the best dad," he said at the time. "After I'm done with practice, I can't go home and take a nap."

"I have to be 'Super Dad' when I get home," he continued. "A lot of my competitors do recovery and stuff like that, but I'm limited because my most important thing is being a dad."

lochte
Ryan Lochte, Kayla Reid and their kids Caiden and Liv. ryan lochte/instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE in July 2020 about the Peacock documentary In Deep with Ryan Lochte, Kayla talked about their plans for growing their family.

"We're probably going to have a third baby, maybe four," she told PEOPLE at the time.

"This is where she's like, 'If we have a third one, we can't have an odd number. So you have to have four,' " explained Lochte. "I'm like, 'All right, I guess so. You're the mom.'"

