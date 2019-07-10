Surprise — Ryan Lewis Is a Dad! Musician and Wife Jackie Welcome Daughter Ramona Rae

Welcome to the world, Ramona Rae Lewis!

Ryan Lewis announced in a surprise Instagram post on early Wednesday morning that he and his wife of two years, Jackie, had welcomed their first child on Wednesday, June 12.

“Haven’t been on IG for a longgggg time but wanted to share with you all our beautiful baby girl — Ramona Rae Lewis, born June 12th!” the rapper, 31, captioned a black-and-white portrait taken by Erin Tole Photography of the couple blissfully embracing each other and their newborn.

Lewis even asked his fans for suggestions on what to call her for short, concluding, “Still debating on her nick name being Mona or Romy, what do you think?!”

Added the new mama in the caption of the same photo, posted to her Instagram feed, “Introducing our baby girl Ramona Rae Lewis! Born June 12th and she’s the sweetest thing ❤️”

Lewis — well known for his musical collaborations with Macklemore, including their 2012 smash single “Thrift Shop” — tied the knot with Jackie, his high-school sweetheart, in July 2017 in Washington, according to a blog post from their photographer featuring pictures of the rustic-themed wedding day.

“A picture can’t capture the magic, love and beauty of this day,” Jackie captioned an image of herself and Lewis from the event, where she wore an off-the-shoulder romantic white gown.

Alongside the same photograph, the rapper wrote, “My love for you forever grows.”

The couple jetted off on a European honeymoon following their nuptials, as seen in sunny snapshots on their Instagram accounts taken in Greece and Italy.

Jackie revealed the couple’s baby news on Instagram in April, sharing a video of her sonogram alongside the caption, “Can’t wait to meet our sweet baby girl this June!”

Two days later, the then-mom-to-be posted snapshots from her baby shower, expressing her “abundance of love and support” over the party.

“I feel so lucky to be surrounded by the best family and friends who helped me celebrate and prepare for the arrival of a new soul in this world,” Jackie added.