Ryan Kaji, 9, Tops Forbes’ Highest-Paid YouTube Stars of 2020 with $29.5 Million

This is the third year in a row that Ryan Kaji has topped the list

Ryan Kaji continues to bring in the big bucks with his YouTube channel, Ryan's World.

The 9-year-old child star tops Forbes’ list of Highest Paid YouTube Stars of 2020 for the third year in a row, beating out other well-known YouTube personalities like Jimmy Donaldson (otherwise known as Mr. Beast) David Dobrik, makeup guru Jeffree Star and 6-year-old Anastasia Radzinskaya.

From June 1, 2019, through June 1, 2020, Kaji earned a whopping $29.5 million and nabbed 12.2 billion views on his videos.

He was closely followed by Donaldson, a newcomer to the YouTube world, who racked up $24 million and three billion views.

Coming in at No. 3 on the list was Dude Perfect, a group of five brothers (Coby Cotton, Cory Cotton, Garret Hilbert, Cody Jones and Tyler Toney) who share videos of them partaking in child-like activities, like playing with lightsabers and Nerf Guns. They earned a close $23 million with 2.77 billion views.

Meanwhile, Radzinskaya earned $18.5 million in the last year, Dobrik brought in $15.5 million and Star — who lost some business deals amid his feud with fellow makeup guru James Charles — brought in a reported $15 million.

Image zoom Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

Since beginning his YouTube journey back in 2015, Kaji — whose channel was previously called Ryan Toys Review, until he changed it in October 2019 — has expanded his brand into toys, clothing and even a preschool-aimed series on Nickelodeon, titled Ryan’s Mystery Playdate.

Per Forbes' report, much of Kaji's earnings come from these "licensing deals for more than 5,000 Ryan’s World products" — which included everything from action figure toys and walkie talkies, to bedroom decor. They also created masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kaji's channel, which boasts 41.7 million subscribers (almost double that of his 23 million subscribers in 2019), includes videos of him unboxing toys (which is how it started, when he was just 3 years old), conducting DIY science experiments, playing games, teaching young viewers how to complete tasks like brushing their teeth and more.