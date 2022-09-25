Ryan Hurd Says He Doesn't Sing His Own Songs to Son Hayes, 2: 'I Try Not To'

"He likes music though," Ryan Hurd told PEOPLE exclusively while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday

By Mark Gray
Published on September 25, 2022 11:12 AM
maren morris
Maren Morris (R) and Ryan Hurd with son Hayes. Photo: Maren Morris/Instagram

Ryan Hurd has no problem performing for thousands of fans, but his 2-year-old son, Hayes Andrew, is rarely his audience.

"I try not to sing my own songs to him," the country singer joked to PEOPLE exclusively while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday. "He likes music though. We just try to make it as normal as possible."

Both Hurd, 35, and his wife, Maren Morris, were in Las Vegas over the weekend performing at the annual music festival.

Hurd performed during the day, whereas Morris, 32, took the stage for the evening portion of the festival. To little surprise, Hurd joined his wife on stage in the evening to perform their smash "Chasing After You."

Still, while the duo enjoyed themselves on stage, their hearts were in Nashville with Hayes. "It just so hard to leave him, but [fatherhood] has been great. It's like the thing that you are always thinking about, and it's so much more fun than I thought it would be," Hurd explained. "Maren's a great mom and really easy to do this with."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ryan Hurd arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
David Becker/Getty for iHeartRadio

Late last month, Morris shared photos from a month on the road with Hayes, celebrating the toddler for being "the biggest trooper I've ever seen" in a sweet post on Instagram.

"He's only 2, but has come alive on this run. He is talking more than ever, has seen every zoo, aquarium, and children's museum that America has to offer," the proud mom shared in the caption to a photo carousel of moments from their time together, which included a video of Hayes petting a small puppy.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Morris also acknowledged that "kids and touring is a creative adjustment that a lot of people have helped us make a reality, but we are making it work."

She concluded her caption by noting how much she and Hayes missed Hurd — who was out on the road himself opening for Sam Hunt — adding, "Can't wait to be home."

RELATED VIDEO: Maren Morris Says it 'Feels So Fateful' Working With Husband Ryan Hurd

Of late, Morris has been in the news for her feud with Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean.

Morris was among several members of the country community who recently called her out over a transphobic comment she made on Instagram.

In response to a tweet singer Cassadee Pope wrote indirectly referring to Aldean's comments, Morris chimed in, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ryan Hurd performs onstage during the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival held at AREA15 on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Bryan Steffy/Getty for iHeartRadio

In the midst of the war of words, Hurd publicly applauded his wife on social media, and again backed her on Saturday.

"I'm always proud of Maren," he told PEOPLE. "I have her back. You always have to."

Related Articles
Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris Calls Son 'Biggest Trooper' on Tour and Says She Misses Husband: 'Making It Work'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Maren Morris attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
Maren Morris Says She's Not Sure If She'll Go to the CMA Awards: 'I Don't Feel Comfortable'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Maren Morris attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Brittany Kerr attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Cassadee Pope attends 20th Anniversary Little Kids Rock Benefit at Terminal 5 on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Little Kids Rock)
Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope Call Out Jason Aldean's Wife for Transphobic Comment: 'Real Nice'
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Tucker Carlson attends Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon ); AUSTIN, TEXAS – MAY 7: Maren Morris poses backstage during the iHeartCountry Festival at the Moody Center on May 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Maren Morris Raises $150K for Trans Nonprofits with Merch of Tucker Carlson's 'Lunatic' Dig
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Jason Aldean's Publicity Firm Parts Ways with Him Following Wife Brittany's Transphobic Comments
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's Relationship Timeline
See The Sweet Moment Maren Morris Meets A Fan Who Is Blind
Savannah Guthrie Introduces Maren Morris to Fan, Who Is Blind, During 'Today' Performance – Watch!
Maren Morris, Hayes
Maren Morris Celebrates Son Hayes' 2nd Birthday at Petting Zoo
maren morris
Maren Morris Shares Adorable Photos of Son Hayes, 23 Months, Rocking His 'First Pair of Boots'
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at Broadway Sings Taylor Swift
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Cutest Family Pictures
ryan hurd
Ryan Hurd Talks Debut LP, Ambition, Marriage and His Son: 'I Don't Know How We Got Lucky'
Maren Morris; Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris' Son Hayes Adorably Watches Her Perform on Virtual Tour: 'He Loved It'
Maren Morris
Maren Morris Embraces 'Mom Bellies' Almost 2 Years After Birth of Son Hayes: 'We Stan'
maren morris
Maren Morris Feels 'Awful' for Passing Bad Eyesight to Son Hayes as He Gets First Pair of Glasses
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Match at the Grammys — and Give a Red Carpet Shoutout to Son Hayes!
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris Reveals Husband Ryan Hurd Helped Diagnose Her Postpartum Depression