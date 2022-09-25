Ryan Hurd Says He Doesn't Sing His Own Songs to Son Hayes, 2: 'I Try Not To'

Ryan Hurd has no problem performing for thousands of fans, but his 2-year-old son, Hayes Andrew, is rarely his audience.

"I try not to sing my own songs to him," the country singer joked to PEOPLE exclusively while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday. "He likes music though. We just try to make it as normal as possible."

Both Hurd, 35, and his wife, Maren Morris, were in Las Vegas over the weekend performing at the annual music festival.

Hurd performed during the day, whereas Morris, 32, took the stage for the evening portion of the festival. To little surprise, Hurd joined his wife on stage in the evening to perform their smash "Chasing After You."

Still, while the duo enjoyed themselves on stage, their hearts were in Nashville with Hayes. "It just so hard to leave him, but [fatherhood] has been great. It's like the thing that you are always thinking about, and it's so much more fun than I thought it would be," Hurd explained. "Maren's a great mom and really easy to do this with."

Late last month, Morris shared photos from a month on the road with Hayes, celebrating the toddler for being "the biggest trooper I've ever seen" in a sweet post on Instagram.

"He's only 2, but has come alive on this run. He is talking more than ever, has seen every zoo, aquarium, and children's museum that America has to offer," the proud mom shared in the caption to a photo carousel of moments from their time together, which included a video of Hayes petting a small puppy.

Morris also acknowledged that "kids and touring is a creative adjustment that a lot of people have helped us make a reality, but we are making it work."

She concluded her caption by noting how much she and Hayes missed Hurd — who was out on the road himself opening for Sam Hunt — adding, "Can't wait to be home."

Of late, Morris has been in the news for her feud with Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean.

Morris was among several members of the country community who recently called her out over a transphobic comment she made on Instagram.

In response to a tweet singer Cassadee Pope wrote indirectly referring to Aldean's comments, Morris chimed in, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

In the midst of the war of words, Hurd publicly applauded his wife on social media, and again backed her on Saturday.

"I'm always proud of Maren," he told PEOPLE. "I have her back. You always have to."