Ryan Guzman Recalls the 'Scary' Moment He Found 1-Year-Old Son Mateo Able to 'Barely Breathe'

Ryan Guzman‘s 1-year-old son Mateo is on the road to recovery after a harrowing health scare.

The 9-1-1 actor, 32, opened up about the incident on Tuesday in an emotional selfie-style video, beginning by telling his followers, “I’ve been through some scary events in my life, but none scarier than coming home after work seeing your fiancée [Chrysti Ane] rush to your son’s room and to find out he can barely breathe.”

“He’s wheezing and coughing and giving you your worst nightmare,” Guzman recalled.

Before sweetly asking Mateo how he was doing as the baby boy made cooing sounds off camera, Guzman took some time to thank “station 102 for sending out two incredible EMTs,” as well as “to the 911 operator who kept both my fiancée and I calm during a hectic period.”

“Thank you to the people at the ER who did an incredible job. I’m so thankful right now to have my little baby boy. Thank you Chrysti, too,” he finished.

Guzman continued to express his gratitude in the caption of his video, beginning, “On little sleep, but none the less I woke up thankful today. Yet again another reminder to take advantage of the time we’re given.”

“If you’d like, I challenge everyone take a couple minutes out of your day to appreciate one thing today,” he wrote. “Whether its something menial that you usually overlook on your day to day busy life or its a person in your life that has been under appreciated.”

The father of one received a barrage of support in the comments section, like one from GLOW actress Shakira Barrera that read, “Thank god he’s ok! ❤️🙏🏼”

“Sending so many prayers and love,” chimed in Guzman’s 9-1-1 costar and fellow parent Jennifer Love Hewitt. “Being a parent is really scary sometimes. So glad everything is okay. 🙏🏻💕”

Guzman and Ane welcomed Mateo, their first child, on Jan. 24, 2018. “My heart multiplied by a million when I laid eyes on you,” Ane captioned a photo of her son’s tiny feet. “I will do my best to love you, guide you, protect you, and be an example for you. My little Mateo 👶🏽♥️.”

Shortly after his birth, the new parents shared photos of his nursery exclusively with PEOPLE, saying they “loved the idea of natural, neutral colors” as a foundation to build the space off of.

“Then, slowly but surely, we started finding cute little plush animals in the perfect colors, so the nursery evolved into a ‘Neutral Color Animal’ theme,” the couple explained.

And a final touch of color brought the space to life. As Guzman and Ane revealed, “We chose blue as our color ‘pop’ and it all came together!”