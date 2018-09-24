Ryan Guzman Reveals He's Expecting a Boy in Sweet Video: 'I Can't Wait to Meet My Son'

Break out the candy cigars!

Two weeks after Ryan Guzman announced that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Chrysti Ane, the pair found out the sex of their baby.

For the big reveal, the 9-1-1 star shared a clip of himself punching open a container to reveal a flurry of blue powder on Sunday.

Barely able to contain his excitement, the actor went on to wrap his pregnant girlfriend in a big hug and give her a kiss on the lips before excitedly shouting, “We got a boy!”

“It’s a Boy!!!” Guzman, who recently turned 31, wrote alongside the video. “Thank you for all of the birthday wishes as well as everyone who made the trip to Sacramento.”

“I can’t wait to meet my son and see my love @chrysti_ane hold him for the first time,” he continued. “It’s been a weekend I’ll never forget.”

Alongside the hashtags “BestBirthdayPresentEver” and “CantWaitToMeetYouSon,” the Boys Next Door actor went on to note that the couple had made a decision on what name to give their little one: “#Mateo.”

Ryan Guzman and Chrysti Ane Chrysti Ane/Instagram

Alongside the same clip, Ane made sure to thank all of their family and friends “who drove down far and wide just to eat with us and find out the gender of our bundle of joy.”

“We cherish you all so much and we’re soooo happy that we got to share this incredible moment with you all,” the actress continued before sweetly adding, “We can’t wait to meet you Mateo!”

While first announcing the couple’s exciting news in September, Guzman took a minute to celebrate the “unexpected surprises” that had come to define the year for him.

“2018 has been a year of unexpected surprises,” he wrote, sharing a photo in which Ane cradled her baby bump. “New jobs, new lives, and new love. Each one getting better than the next. As the year rounds the corner to its end, we both believed it couldn’t get any better. We were wrong!”

“The newest/best surprise has yet to arrive but is on its way. To living our BEST lives! #DaddyAndMommy,” the dad-to-be continued, adding at the time that they were choosing between the names Mateo and Genevieve.

Putting her own spin on the announcement, Guzman’s girlfriend, who played Pink Ranger Sarah on Nickelodeon’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel, went on to break the news to her own followers while showing off her baby bump— and her abs!

“I have still been keeping up at the gym and I have a few abs left at #5Months. I’m not lifting as heavy as I used to so the gains are counting on repetition and consistency to stay with me,” Ane captioned the footage in which she lifted up her white tank top to reveal her midsection.

“It’s been a bit difficult for me to watch my body changing, but as soon as I put into perspective that I’m creating a little angel with the love of my life it makes everything so worth it,” she continued. “My goal is to stay in good shape and stay healthy through this entire pregnancy. I’m more than halfway there.”