Ryan Guzman is going to be a dad!

The actor, who stars on Fox’s 9-1-1 as newest firefighter Eddie Diaz, announced on Instagram Monday that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Chrysti Ane.

“2018 has been a year of unexpected surprises. New jobs, new lives, and new love. Each one getting better than the next. As the year rounds the corner to its end, we both believed it couldn’t get any better. We were wrong! The newest/best surprise has yet to arrive but is on its way. To living our BEST lives! #DaddyAndMommy,” Guzman, 30, captioned a photo of the couple, in which Chrysti cradled her baby bump.

The parents-to-be have yet to find out the sex of their baby, but Guzman noted the two names they are deciding between. “#Mateo Or #Genevieve,” added The Boy Next Door actor.

Guzman’s girlfriend, who played pink power ranger Kimberly on Nickelodeon’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel, revealed in her own Instagram post that she is five months along.

On Monday, Chrysti shared a video of herself working out at the gym, where she showed off her toned abs and her baby bump.

“I have still been keeping up at the gym and I have a few abs left at #5Months. I’m not lifting as heavy as I used to so the gains are counting on repetition and consistency to stay with me,” she captioned the footage in which she lifted up her white tank top and revealed her midsection.

“It’s been a bit difficult for me to watch my body changing, but as soon as I put into perspective that I’m creating a little angel with the love of my life it makes everything so worth it,” she continued. “My goal is to stay in good shape and stay healthy through this entire pregnancy. I’m more than halfway there.”

The two-night premiere of 9-1-1 airs Sept. 23 and 24 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.