Ryan Guzman Gets Sentimental About Becoming a Father in Thanksgiving Post

Thanksgiving can get emotional—especially if you’re a dad-to-be!

Ryan Guzman, who stars on Fox’s 9-1-1 as newest firefighter Eddie Diaz, got sentimental on the holiday when he posted a photo on Instagram of him getting down on one knee to kiss his girlfriend Chrysti Ane’s baby bump.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“With so many things to be thankful for in 2018 THIS tops them all. This is the brightest my future has ever looked and it just keeps looking better & better,” he captioned the post. “So THANK YOU to the love of my life @chrysti_ane and my soon to arrive son for giving me something I’ve always wanted. The title ‘Father.’ #2018Thanksgiving

#ThankFULLofLove“

Chrysti Ane/Instagram

In September, the couple announced that they were expecting, then did a gender reveal two weeks later.

“It’s a Boy!!! Thank you for all of the birthday wishes as well as everyone who made the trip to Sacramento for our gender reveal. I can’t wait to meet my son and see my love @chrysti_ane hold him for the first time,” he wrote alongside a video clip of himself punching open a container to reveal a flurry of blue powder.

“It’s been a weekend I’ll never forget,” he added, along with the hashtags #BestBirthdayPresentEver, #CantWaitToMeetYouSon and the name they already chose for their little one: #Mateo.



Ane, who played pink power ranger Kimberly on Nickelodeon’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel, also revealed that she was still staying fit by hitting the gym, even at five months pregnant.

“I have still been keeping up at the gym and I have a few abs left at #5Months. I’m not lifting as heavy as I used to so the gains are counting on repetition and consistency to stay with me,” she captioned a video of herself working out, in which she lifted up her white tank top and revealed her midsection.

“It’s been a bit difficult for me to watch my body changing, but as soon as I put into perspective that I’m creating a little angel with the love of my life it makes everything so worth it,” she continued. “My goal is to stay in good shape and stay healthy through this entire pregnancy. I’m more than halfway there.”