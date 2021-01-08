Surprise! Ryan Guzman, Chrysti Ane Welcome Daughter Genevieve Valentina: 'So Special'

Chrysti Ane says they chose to "keep this journey between us" and she's "so happy we did that"

Surprise! Ryan Guzman and Chrysti Ane are parents of two.

The 9-1-1 star, 33, and his fiancée welcomed their second child together, daughter Genevieve "Gigi" Valentina Guzman, on Thursday, Jan. 7, after keeping the entire pregnancy under wraps. Ane says she's "so happy" the couple kept the experience to themselves, but now are sharing throwbacks taken while she was expecting.

"Well world, I think it's time I make a confession....I've been pregnant for basically this entire quarantine 😭😂," she writes on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Guzman with the newborn in a hospital room. "... Ry and I decided to be a little selfish this time around and keep this journey between us. I'm so happy we did that. It was so special."

Ane also shared a video montage recapping her pregnancy, capturing the moment they learned the sex of their baby on the way, as well as her baby bump over the course of the quarantine term. "Gigi's journey," she captioned the clip, "And this is how it went."

On his Instagram page, Guzman — who also shares son Mateo, 2 later this month, with Ane — posted the same delivery room photo in black-and-white, writing: "Welcome to this crazy world mi hijita. Your mom, brother, and me are so happy you finally blessed us with your presence. Remember your family has your back por siempre. Love, Papa."