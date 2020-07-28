Country Singer Ryan Griffin and Wife Talia Welcome Son Jude Michael: 'Another Precious Boy'

Ryan Griffin tells PEOPLE that baby Jude's middle name was chosen in honor of songwriter and producer Busbee, who died of brain cancer last year

Ryan Griffin is a second-time daddy!

The "Right Here Right Now" singer's wife Talia gave birth to their second son on Monday, July 27, a rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Jude Michael Griffin arrived in Nashville, Tennessee, at 3 a.m., weighing 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measuring 19½ inches long. He joins big brother Levi Hart, who turns 5 in October.

"On July 27 at 3 a.m., we welcomed another precious boy into the Griffin family," the country singer tells PEOPLE. "We chose the name Jude Michael, which means 'praise' and 'he who is like God.' "

He goes on to say that "Michael was specifically chosen to honor our dear friend Busbee," the Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer who died of brain cancer last September at the age of 43.

"We can't wait to introduce [Jude] to his big brother Levi Hart!" Griffin adds.

Image zoom Ryan Griffin and son Jude Courtesy Ryan Griffin

Griffin announced he was going to be a dad again on March 1, sharing a trio of professional family portraits that showed him and Talia posing with a blue balloon — and a super-smiley big-brother-to-be.

"Our little family is about to get bigger! We are so excited to welcome another baby BOY into our life," the "Going Going Gone" singer wrote.

"This kid lucked out to have such an awesome big brother," Griffin added of his older son. "It's been so special to see the love that Levi Hart already has for him 🤍🙏"

In a 2017 chat surrounding the release of his music video for "Back Seats & Burnt CDs," Griffin told PEOPLE that his son influences his writing — and also keeps him alert.

"It's a different level of love that you have for your child. I've always heard it and all the clichés are true. But it helped my songwriting for sure, because it puts me in a different mindset," he said.