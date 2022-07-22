Ryan Gosling Says Daughter Amada, 6, Pulled a 'Power Move' During Family Visit to the Louvre

Ryan Gosling's daughter is a girl who knows what she likes.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Thursday, Gosling chatted with host Jimmy Fallon about how they've both become dads since seeing each other last. As the two girl dads talked about their kids, Gosling shared a hilarious story from his family's recent trip to Paris.

"My youngest has a real power move," revealed Gosling, who shares Amada Lee, 6, and Esmeralda Amada, 7, with longtime partner Eva Mendes. "We got to work in France, so we went to The Louvre. We saw 'Winged Victory,' we saw 'Venus de Milo.'"

"We were standing in front of the Mona Lisa and she goes, 'This museum?' " Gosling continued, as he imitated Amada's pouty thumbs-down. "I said, 'Why?' She went, 'Because it is not good.'"

That's not even the worst of it, the actor shared. "The real power move is, sometimes, she'll turn around and go," he stood up and put both thumbs down behind his back as the audience and Fallon laughed hysterically.

"The thumbs-down walk-away," he continued. "It's like Roman Empire-level shade."

Left: Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Right: The Tonight Show

Elsewhere during the interview, Gosling also spoke about how his daughters played a role in him ultimately portraying Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie film, due next summer.

Gosling said the Barbie film's script, by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, is the "best" he has "ever read," but he still had to consider whether the role was right for him.

And upon contemplation in his backyard, the father of two daughters saw something that he took as a sign: a Ken doll, face down, next to a squished lemon.

"Do you know where I found Ken, Jimmy? Facedown in the mud next to a squished lemon," Gosling recalled. "I texted [the photo] to Greta and I said, 'I shall be your Ken, for his story must be told.' "

Ryan Gosling arriving at the special screening of The Gray Man at BFI Southbank in London. Picture date: Tuesday July 19, 2022. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images) Credit: Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Earlier this month, Mendes talked about embracing stillness after they explored London while Gosling was filming this spring.

"When we were in London, we went from musical to musical taking advantage of being back in the theater, we went to all kinds of museums, we went to Windsor Castle — I had a ton of field trips planned for them, which we did," she said in an interview with Byrdie. "And now I feel like it's time to bring boredom back. I'm bringing boredom back, especially for kids, but for myself as well."