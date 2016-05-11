"He's just worried that I'd be teaching his daughters how to make cocktails," jokes Crowe to PEOPLE

Why Ryan Gosling Will Never Let Russell Crowe Babysit His Daughters

If you’ve been paying attention to Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe‘s promotional tour for their new buddy comedy thriller The Nice Guys, it’s obvious the two talented actors have become real-life pals.

But are they friendly enough to allow each other to babysit their respective youngsters?

“God, no,” Gosling joked to PEOPLE when asked if he’ll consider calling upon Crowe to babysit his daughters Esmeralda Amada, 20 months, and new baby Amada Lee with Eva Mendes.

“I’m the best babysitter,” countered Crowe, dad to sons Tennyson, 9, and Charles, 12. “He’s just worried that I’d be teaching his daughters how to make cocktails, the right way to wear a beret — things that he doesn’t want them to know about yet.”

All jokes aside, Crowe, 52, and Gosling, 35, are serious about maintaining a private, non-Hollywood approach to their parenting.

“With my kids — and this is something you’re going to come up against as well,” Crowe said, turning to his costar. “I grew up in a very different way from my kids. The thing you try to do continuously is make them understand where real life ends and where privilege begins so they’re aware of it. Aware of when they’re doing something special that this is not a right, this is something they should be grateful for. I think with anybody, gratitude is the most important driving energy.”

One special activity Gosling is looking forward to experiencing with his daughters is Disneyland. “I can’t wait to go,” the former Mickey Mouse Club star told PEOPLE. “I miss it.”

The Nice Guys hits theaters May 20.

