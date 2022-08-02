The actor revealed how his daughters Amada and Esmeralda helped influence him to join the cast of The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling on Balancing His Career and Raising Daughters with Eva Mendes: 'I'm a Dad First'

Ryan Gosling is putting his family first.

In an interview with heat magazine, the actor, 41, opened up about prioritizing fatherhood and how his daughters Amada Lee, 6, and Esmeralda Amada, 7 — whom he shares with longtime partner Eva Mendes — helped influence him to join the cast of Netflix's The Gray Man.

"I'm like a dad first, and part of the reason for doing the film [The Gray Man] was this opportunity for us to go to these interesting places and be there with my kids," he said, per The Daily Mail.

"You know it's funny, we went to France and we went everywhere - we went to the Louvre and all these things. And if I asked them now, 'What was your favorite part about France?' They will say, 'The fruit plate at the hotel,' " he shared.

Gosling also revealed that he plans to introduce his daughters to his acting work with the upcoming Barbie movie.

"Barbie was a way to do that," he shared. "Not necessarily like I'm making it for them, but it's the first time I think they kind of are understanding [it]."

"Although, they can't for the life of them understand why I want to play Ken because nobody plays with Ken," he teased. "But that's why we must tell his story."

In June, Eva Mendes opened up about parenting with Gosling in an interview with Forbes.

"Hopefully it's showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this and that we're all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well," Mendes explained.