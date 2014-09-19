He and Eva Mendes are getting help from some special family members, a source tells PEOPLE

Ryan Gosling Is 'Madly in Love' with His and Eva Mendes's Baby Girl, Source Says

Hey, girl – you have a proud papa!

Ryan Gosling and longtime girlfriend Eva Mendes welcomed a daughter Friday, and the new dad couldn’t be happier.

“Ryan is madly in love with the baby,” a source tells PEOPLE of the infatuated father, 33, adding that Mendes, 40, is loving her new title of “mom.”

And the proud parents aren’t alone in their doting: Grandmas Gosling and Mendes are doing their share of pampering, too.

“Ryan’s mom and Eva’s mom have both been helping,” the source says. “They have both been great. The grandmothers are both very excited and both very hands-on – as much as they can be.”

Mendes is “absolutely in heaven being a mom. She’s never been happier,” a source told PEOPLE after the birth. “She and Ryan are just in awe of this beautiful person they created. It’s a really special time for them.”

