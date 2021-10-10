"I have two kids and they're growing up fast," Ryan Gosling said of his and Eva Mendes' daughters, opening up about their family's quarantine

Ryan Gosling Says He and Eva Mendes 'Did Our Best' to Entertain Their Kids During Quarantine

Ryan Gosling has given a rare glimpse into his family life with Eva Mendes and their two daughters.

The Golden Globe winner, 40, opened up about life at home during quarantine as he attended an event in Los Angeles on Friday for his partnership with Tag Heuer.

"Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot. So, we did our best to entertain them," Gosling told GQ. "I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers."

He and Mendes, 47, have been in a relationship since 2011 after meeting on the set of their film The Place Beyond the Pines. They share daughters Esmeralda Amada, 7, and Amada Lee, 5.

Gosling explained how his family inspired him to work with Tag Heuer, his first brand partnership. "On a personal level, I think about time more than I used to," he said. "I have two kids and they're growing up fast. So I keep my eye on the clock more than I used to."

"For my first Father's Day, Eva gave me a watch," he added. "The brand doesn't matter. The symbol was what mattered. It meant, you're on the clock now."

The couple has made an effort to keep their family life private over the years, never posting photos of their daughters on social media. Mendes previously acknowledged their absence from her Instagram feed in response to a follower's comment.