Ryan Gosling Reveals His Daughters 'Think I'm an Astronaut' Who Works on the Moon

Ryan Gosling‘s daughters think his day job is out of this world.

Gosling’s children with Eva Mendes, 44 — Amada Lee, 2, and Esmeralda Amada, 4 — got the wrong idea when they saw Gosling, 37, filming his new movie First Man as Neil Armstrong, the first person to walk on the moon.

“They came to set,” the Blade Runner 2049 actor recalled on Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “They came on this day where I was shooting a launch scene, so I was in the spacesuit and pretending to launch. I think they think I’m an astronaut now.”

Gosling added, “My oldest said the other day — she pointed to the moon — she was like, ‘That’s where you work, right?'”

Kimmel, a dad himself, had some advice. “Always lie to your children,” he said. “That’s always the way to go.”

Lukas Haas, Ryan Gosling and Corey Stoll in First Man (L to R, Foreground): Lukas Haas, Ryan Gosling and Corey Stoll in FIRST MAN. On the heels of their six-time Academy Award®-winning smash, "La La Land," Oscar®-winning director Damien Chazelle and star RYAN GOSLING reteam for Universal Pictures’ "First Man," the riveting story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969.

In September, Mendes told Entertainment Tonight about her daughters’ adorable misunderstanding.

“They loved it, and they now think Poppy’s an astronaut,” Mendes said. “We haven’t corrected them yet.”

First Man — directed by Damien Chazelle, who directed Gosling in La La Land — also stars Claire Foy as Armstrong’s wife Janet.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling in 2012 Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

In August, Gosling joked to PEOPLE that he hopes moviegoers “don’t find out that I’m Canadian,” going on to discuss the real-life astronauts’ bravery. “I had no idea how claustrophobic and frail those space capsules were,” he explained. “We have more computing power in our cell phones than they had on those early spacecraft.”

“I can’t imagine a greater duality than that between the intimacy of the Armstrongs’ personal life and the infinite nature of space,” Gosling said.