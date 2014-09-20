Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes's New Baby, and the Week's Other Top Stories

See the five stories that got the strongest reactions from readers over the past seven days

The week’s top stories on PEOPLE.com were all about life’s milestones – a new baby, a high-profile split and a much-anticipated wedding that actually didn’t happen (yet).

The week’s most heartwarming news was the birth of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes‘s baby daughter – the first child for both actors. Check out what a friend of Mendes had to say about how she’s taken to being a new mom.

Seven months after Robin Thicke and Paula Patton split, we got some insight this week into what went wrong in their relationship. “I told my wife the truth. That’s why she left me,” Thicke said in a legal document that was made public. And the truth, it turns out, was fairly shocking.

Kanye West caused some controversy at a concert in Sydney, Australia, last weekend, telling the crowd that he wouldn’t continue with a song until everyone was standing. For two fans in particular, that wasn’t going to be possible.

Finally, the week’s most amusing story came from London, where a crowd gathered outside Chelsea Town Hall hoping to get a glimpse of George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin at their civil ceremony. Well, there was just one small problem with that plan.

