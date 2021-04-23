Ryan Dorsey's ex and Josey's mother, Naya Rivera, tragically died in July 2020 during a boating trip in Ventura County, California

Ryan Dorsey and Son Josey, 5, Enjoy the Great Outdoors in New Family Photos: 'Happy Earth Day'

Ryan Dorsey is spending some quality time with his son, Josey Hollis, in the great outdoors.

In honor of Earth Day on Thursday, the Justified actor, 37, shared a photo slideshow of himself and his 5-year-old boy visiting the woods on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The first snap showed the father-son duo sitting inside the large, hollowed trunk of a fallen tree. In another, the pair are pictured smiling and laughing in front of giant Sasquatch wood carving.

Ryan Dorsey Ryan Dorsey and his son Josey Hollis | Credit: Ryan Dorsey/instagram

Ryan Dorsey Ryan Dorsey's son Josey Hollis | Credit: Ryan Dorsey/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dorsey also posted several solo shots of Josey hanging out with a variety of animals.

"Happy Earth Day, earthlings!🌏🌲," the dad wrote in the caption. "#dontlitter."

Josey's mother is Naya Rivera, who tragically died in July 2020 during a boating trip in Ventura County, California.

Ryan Dorsey Naya Rivera, Ryan Dorsey and son Josey | Credit: Ryan Dorsey/instagram

Rivera had taken Josey to Lake Piru and rented a pontoon boat. When the Glee star didn't return the boat on time, staff found it on the north side of the lake with Josey sleeping in his life jacket on board, but no sign of Rivera.

Authorities later said that Rivera likely saved Josey by putting him back on board before she accidentally drowned.

The actress was missing for five days before she was found on July 13, and an autopsy later determined Rivera's cause of death to be an accidental drowning.

RELATED VIDEO: Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Shares Sweet Videos of Son Josey, 5, Dancing to Michael Jackson

In January, Dorsey, who was married to Rivera from 20014 to 2018, expressed his pride their son in a sweet Instagram tribute to Josey.

Sharing a snapshot of the child decked out in Carolina Panthers gear, the Ray Donovan actor wrote, "This little boy...man...I couldn't be any prouder of someone. At such a young age, he's endured more than anyone should at 5 years old."