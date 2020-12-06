Ryan Dorsey Shares Touching Photo of Son Josey, 5, Helping Him Decorate Their Christmas Tree

Ryan Dorsey and son Josey Hollis are getting into the holiday spirit.

Dorsey, who shares his 5-year-old son with his late ex Naya Rivera — who drowned in July at age 33 while on a boating outing with Josey — posted a sweet photo over the weekend documenting their father-son Christmas preparations.

After sharing a video of the pair picking up their Christmas tree — and jamming out to some holiday tunes in the car — Dorsey, 37, got a little help from his boy when it came to the decorations.

In a touching snapshot, Dorsey held Josey in his arms, helping his son place a star on the very top of the tree.

“#HappyHolidays to all. You, you, and even you, all of ya. Hope you get nothing but happiness,” he wrote alongside the snapshot, before jokingly adding, “Except you. I'm talking to you, 2020. #f***2020.”

Since Rivera’s tragic death in July, the actor has occasionally shared footage highlighting fun family moments with his son.

In addition to recently showing off his boy’s new, shorter hairstyle, last month Dorsey shared a sweet shot of his son working on his arithmetic skills.

"Learning how to count votes," he captioned the image, seemingly referencing the 2020 presidential election.

Last month, Dorsey also filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Josey.

The lawsuit claims Rivera's death was preventable and that the boat she and her son rented from Lake Piru did not have the proper features and equipment necessary to comply with U.S. Coast Guard safety standards, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Since Rivera's death, her family has stepped in to help Dorsey raise the little boy — specifically the actress' sister, Nickayla.

To mark his 5th birthday in September, Dorsey and Rivera's sister tried "to make the best of the sad situation," a source close to Dorsey previously told PEOPLE.

“They want to be strong for Josey. He needs to focus on things that normal 5-year-olds do, like learning to read. This is Ryan and Nickayla’s only focus: They want him to grow up surrounded by love and with people that really care about him every day," said the source.

"Ryan is a great dad, but Josey needs a mother figure in his life too," a source previously told PEOPLE in September, adding that as "Ryan has days when he very much struggles," having support from Naya's sister has offered relief and comfort.