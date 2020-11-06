Ryan Dorsey Shares Sweet Photo of Son Josey, 5, Studying Math: 'Learning How to Count Votes'

Naya Rivera's son Josey Hollis is working on his arithmetic skills.

On Thursday, the late Glee star's ex, Ryan Dorsey, shared a sweet photo of the 5-year-old studying in front of a chalkboard on his Instagram Stories.

In the shot, the young boy doodles numbers and letters underneath several basic math equations.

"Learning how to count votes," Dorsey, 37, captioned, seemingly referencing the 2020 presidential election as officials in various swing states across the country continue to tally up ballots.

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey's son Josey Hollis

The actor has occasionally shared footage of Josey since Rivera's tragic death in July, when she went missing during a boat excursion with their son at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

Dorsey's latest social media post comes weeks after he revealed on social media that Josey, who previously sported shoulder-lengthy locks, got a haircut.

"Wanted a cut like his boy Hunter. Oceans 12 meets C-Mac," the dad wrote alongside photos of Josey with a much shorter hairstyle. "Happy Sunday.😎 #keeppounding."

Since Rivera's death, her family has stepped in to help Dorsey raise the little boy — specifically the actress' sister, Nickayla, who moved in with her nephew and former brother-in-law.

"Ryan is a great dad, but Josey needs a mother figure in his life too," a source told PEOPLE earlier this month. "Nickayla loves [Josey] so much and is amazing with him. Ryan knows that Josey will thrive with her around."

While the source added that "Ryan has days when he very much struggles," having support from Naya's sister has offered relief and comfort.

"It helps him that he’s not alone with Josey. He's very grateful for her," the source said.

In September, Dorsey opened up about the aftermath of Rivera's death, Dorsey called himself "lucky" to "have family on both sides who support and who have helped out tremendously" during this difficult time.

"And to have a young woman who is his blood and tití, who is willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things, uproot her situation for the betterment of your child so when you put your child to bed, you don’t always have to be alone with your thoughts," he said in a since-deleted Instagram video.