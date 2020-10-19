Ryan Dorsey Shares a New Photo of 5-Year-Old Son Josey's Shorter Hairstyle

The sweet photo with his son is Ryan Dorsey's second social media post following the death of his ex-wife, Naya Rivera, earlier this year

Ryan Dorsey is proudly showing off his son's latest look.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old actor posted a photo on Instagram of his young son Josey Hollis rocking a new, shorter hairstyle in an adorable side by side shot.

In the first photo, Josey — who previously sported much longer locks — dons a Batman face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, along with sunglasses and a Carolina Panthers shirt. In the next, the little boy is maskless, grinning from ear to ear as he poses happily for the camera shot wearing the same T-shirt.

"Wanted a cut like his boy Hunter. Oceans 12 meets C-Mac. 🌟," Dorsey wrote as the caption of his post, before adding, "Happy Sunday.😎 #keeppounding."

The social media post is the second from Dorsey following his ex-wife Naya Rivera's tragic death earlier this year, where she went missing during a boat excursion with her son at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. His first post was a heartfelt tribute to the late Glee star.

Social media users filled the Ray Donovan actor's latest post with comments, many of them sharing their admiration for Josey's new look.

"What a gorgeous little guy🥺," one user wrote as another added, "He looks so grown up😢😍."

Some fans also chimed in and said that Josey looks just like his mother, with one user writing, "Naya’s twin."

Since Rivera's death, her family has stepped in to help Dosey raise the little boy — specifically Rivera's sister, Nickayla, who is now living with her nephew and former brother-in-law.

"Ryan was always close with Naya's family. He is beyond grateful that Nickayla has basically stopped her life to focus on Josey," a source previously told PEOPLE.

"Everyone is still very upset, but they all have the same goal. They just want to give Josey the best life possible. Nickayla’s only focus right now is Josey. She is around every day to play with and care for Josey," the source added. "They all live together right now."

And while Rivera's sister is presently living with Dorsey, the source noted that "there is nothing romantic going on between Ryan and Nickayla."

In September, both Rivera and Dorsey’s families came together to celebrate Josey’s birthday. "Everyone is trying to make the best of the sad situation," a Dorsey source told PEOPLE.