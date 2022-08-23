Ryan Dorsey Shares Photos from Son Josey's First Day of First Grade: 'My Big Boy'

Ryan Dorsey can't believe how fast his little boy is growing up.

Dorsey, who shares Josey with late ex Naya Rivera, posted a few photos of their son, 6, from his first day of school on Instagram.

"Dear Summer, What happened? How'd you go so fast? Kindergarten just ended, Now we're in 1st-grade class!?" Dorsey captioned the shots. "My big boy. @joseydorsey I Love you so much !!"

The little boy has a big smile on his face as he poses near sunflowers while wearing a black button-down shirt, camouflage shorts and checkered slip-on shoes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In May, Dorsey shared an emotional reflection on Mother's Day in an Instagram post in which he talked about spending the day alone while Josey was with his grandmother. Opening up about visiting the cemetery on that day, Dorsey shared the memories the ride brought back.

"On the way there's places I pass that bring back times. This is where we took him when he was little that one time…Damn, we had dinner there. That's the street I used to live on when we first met…she used to live there on Magnolia ... I miss my exit as I feel like I didn't blink for 10 minutes as my mind was wandering with so many flashes," Dorsey wrote.

"The harder I think about things, it's harder to believe. Un-f---ing-believable, still that this is reality. That this is our real life and I have to blink hard & shake my head as if to snap out of it & grasp the facts of it all once and for all. The thing about LA for me is its like every mile or so I drive is a memory of an experience that stings bc it's gone," he continued.

"Turning onto Forest Lawn Drive will always bring the memory of two summers ago. But the memories prior to that I have to be grateful for & our son. So I have my time & my talk & shed my tears. Talk about the dumb s--- that set us apart," Dorsey shared. "Thinking about regrets & how life could be, but how it is. Then I have to go on with my day and…that's all we can do is go on, go on while we can."

Ryan Dorsey/instagram

Rivera died in July 2020 at age 33 as a result of a drowning accident after she and Josey rented a boat at Lake Piru in Southern California. When the Glee star didn't return the boat on time, staff found it on the north side of the lake with Josey sleeping in his life jacket on board, but no sign of Rivera.

The actress was missing for five days before she was found on July 13, and an autopsy later determined Rivera's cause of death to be an accidental drowning. Authorities later said that Rivera likely saved Josey by putting him back on board the boat before she died.