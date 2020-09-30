Naya Rivera was found in Lake Piru in Ventura, California, on July 13, five days after she disappeared in the water during a boat trip with her son Josey

Ryan Dorsey Says Naya Rivera's Sister Nickayla Put 'Life on Hold' to Be There for His Son

Ryan Dorsey has nothing but kind words for Naya Rivera's sister Nickayla, who he says has ″put her life on hold″ to be there for his son following the actress' death.

The actor, 37, opened up about his family on Tuesday, sharing in a 12-minute video on his Instagram how Nickayla, 25, has been supporting him and his 5-year-old son Josey — whom he shared with Naya — in the wake of tragedy.

Reflecting on the aftermath of Rivera's death, Dorsey called himself ″lucky″ to ″have family on both sides who support and who have helped out tremendously″ during this difficult time.

″And to have a young woman who is his blood and tití, who is willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things, uproot her situation for the betterment of your child so when you put your child to bed, you don’t always have to be alone with your thoughts," he continued.

″You don't have to be sad every day and night, wondering when does it get better,″ Dorsey said. ″At least you have someone there with you to talk to, or just sit in silence and be sad with. You don’t have to deal with it completely alone."

Naya's body was found in Lake Piru in Ventura, California, on July 13, five days after she disappeared in the water during a boat trip with Josey. She was 33.

The Glee star's cause of death was ruled as drowning and the manner of death was determined to be an accident.

In his video, Dorsey revealed that he ″probably lost a little over 20 pounds" in recent months.

"I don't get good sleep. I'm sad every day," he said. "I go to sleep sad. Every night, I'm staring at the ceiling and ... I think to myself how lucky I am to still have my mom, to have her help out in my life still, and then I think about how [Josey] won't have that same opportunity in his future. It makes me beyond sad."

Dorsey also said that his son, who had been swimming with Rivera before she went missing, "witnessed a nightmare right before his eyes."

"When you know that he's so smart and ... he knows that even when they find her, that she's not coming home, it's sad," he said. "And when you're with him every day ... to go through this nightmare, it's sad."

On Monday, Nickayla opened up about being there for Josey in an Instagram Story post, writing, ″In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew even though I can't show up for myself.″