Ryan Dorsey ‘Couldn’t Be Any Prouder’ of Son Josey: ‘He’s Endured More Than Anyone Should at 5’

Ryan Dorsey is expressing his pride for 5-year-old son Josey, whom he shares with the late Naya Rivera.

The actor shared a sweet tribute to Josey on Friday, posting a photo of his son decked out in Carolina Panthers gear on Instagram.

"This little boy...man...I couldn't be any prouder of someone. At such a young age, he's endured more than anyone should at 5 years old," Ryan, 37, wrote in the caption.

Rivera died in July 2020 in a tragic boating accident in Ventura County, California.

The Glee star had taken Josey to Lake Piru and rented a pontoon boat. When Rivera didn't return the boat on time, staff found it on the north side of the lake with Josey sleeping in his life jacket on board, but no sign of Rivera.

Authorities later said that Rivera likely saved Josey by putting him back on board before she accidentally drowned.

The actress was missing for five days before she was found on July 13, and an autopsy later determined Rivera's cause of death to be an accidental drowning.

"Without even fully realizing it, he lives the #keeppounding mantra every day with his resilance [sic]," Ryan continued in his post. "You're so strong, so brave, and so kind. I will always be proud of you and we will always #keeppounding b/c that's all we can do."

The Runaways star concluded his message with some words of encouragement for others who "had a tough 2020," writing, "you will never forget it, we think about it every day and I feel for you and vibrate alongside you on that frequency...I hope you can find some way to go on with your days, to persevere - no matter how hard it is. All the ❤️."

Earlier this month, Ryan shared a tribute on what would have been Rivera's 34th birthday.

"Just as surreal as it is real that you're gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense..." he wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the family of three.

"34..I could just hear you saying "Ah, I'm old AF now!" Ha...Rest easy old lady...❤️ 💫 🖤💫❤️"