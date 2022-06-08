Ryan Dorsey Celebrates His and Naya Rivera's Son Josey as He Graduates Kindergarten: Photos

Ryan Dorsey can't believe how fast his little boy is growing up.

On Tuesday, Dorsey shared a series of photos to Instagram in celebration of his son Josey's kindergarten graduation. Dorsey shares the 6-year-old with Naya Rivera, who died in July 2020 at age 33 as a result of a drowning accident.

In one of the sweet pictures, Josey has a big smile on his face as he shows off his kindergarten diploma. Other shots include the Big Sky actor, 38, proudy holding his son, who looks adorable in a blazer with a bowtie and handkerchief in his pocket, and another of Dorsey giving his son a kiss on the cheek.

"Can't believe it but it's officially ✌️out Kindergarten !!!!🧑‍🎓 My baby boy is really a big boy now on his way to 1st grade?!🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹," Dorsey writes. "@joseydorsey I love you so much and you make me so proud to be your Dad! Upward and onward to the next chapter my little man!! ❤️"

The carousel began with a snap of Josey and his paternal grandmother, followed by a series of sweet throwbacks of Rivera and their son, and pictures of flowers at her grave.

"I woke up thinking about so much," the actor began the caption. "Josey with his grandma & me by myself. I don't text Happy Mothers Day b/c that seems like an insane thing to do considering. My mind full of so many thoughts. So many things. So many things to do this Sunday but first thing on the list was to get on with it & head to my least favorite place in the world."

Comparing his childhood to his son's, he continued, "Flashes of memories of me as a little boy at his age w/ my mom turned into some gratitude for the years I've had & still have, turns into the times my son & I had with his and how they were stopped... I know how this day is going to go. Plenty of time for water works, but not now. I fight it & up I get."

Ryan Dorsey Shares Touching Mother’s Day Post Two Years After Naya Rivera’s Death Credit: Ryan Dorsey/Instagram

Later in the post, he concluded, "Hug your mommas and grandmas, and love 'em while you can. Forgive & forget, if you can. You don't wanna maybe wish what if you did one day.❤️🖤"

In July 2020, Rivera and Josey rented a boat at Lake Piru in Southern California. When the boat was not returned on time, staff found it on the north side of the lake with Josey sleeping in his life jacket on board, but the mom was not with her child.