Ryan Dorsey Celebrates Son Josey's 6th Birthday: 'Sweet, Smart, Spectacular Boy'

Ryan Dorsey is celebrating son Josey on his 6th birthday.

Dorsey, who shared Josey with late ex Naya Rivera, marked the special occasion with a sweet Instagram post on Sunday.

"The baby boy @joseydorsey is 6!!" he captioned a series of photos, including one of Josey holding up six fingers to mark his age as well as several shots from a Batman-themed birthday party.

"Two thousand one hundred ninety+ days old," Dorsey, 38, continued. "My sweet, smart, spectacular boy, every day is a gift, I love you more every day and am so proud to call you my son.❤️💙"

The post comes a few weeks after the proud dad celebrated another one of Josey's milestones: starting kindergarten. At the time, Dorsey posted an adorable photo of the boy on what appeared to be his first day of school.

He also posted throwback photos and video from a father-son visit to the Santa Monica Pier, during which the pair rode on the landmark's iconic roller coaster.

"#TBT (lol) The 1st Day of Kindergarten was a roller coaster to remember 🎢!!❤️," the actor wrote in the caption.

Rivera died in July 2020 at age 33 as a result of a drowning accident after she and Josey rented a boat at Lake Piru in Southern California. When the Glee star didn't return the boat on time, staff found it on the north side of the lake with Josey sleeping in his life jacket on board, but no sign of Rivera.

The actress was missing for five days before she was found on July 13, and an autopsy later determined Rivera's cause of death to be an accidental drowning. Authorities later said that Rivera likely saved Josey by putting him back on board the boat before she died.

This past July, Dorsey marked one year since Rivera's funeral by sharing an emotional tribute that also included an update on their son.

"Today … A year ago we laid you to rest. I still can't believe it," he began. "The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn't seem like it's been a year at all.

"Our boy has grown so much," Dorsey continued. "He's such an explorer, so inquisitive. He's sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room. He's an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling."