Ryan Dorsey Says He and Son Josey Have Difficult Conversations About Naya Rivera After Her Death

"It's hard for me when Josey will say certain things and if he misses his mom," Dorsey explained in a recent interview

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 25, 2023 03:03 PM
Ryan Dorsey and son Josey
Photo: Ryan Dorsey/instagram

Ryan Dorsey is getting candid about having difficult conversations with his son about his late ex-wife Naya Rivera.

The Big Sky actor, 39, said in an interview with E! News that his son Josey, 7, has had to "navigate" conversations in his daily life about what happened with his mom in the three years following her death at the age of 33 by drowning. She had been on a boating trip with Josey, who was 4 years old at the time, at Lake Piru, Calif. in July 2020.

"A lot of the kids find out what his dad does for work. They'll also find out about his mom, which is always something that's tough to navigate," Dorsey told the outlet.

"It's always a reminder of the obvious. Something that's never going to change is what happened and him having to deal with it daily. As he crosses these milestones as a kid growing up, kids talk about their moms at school and dealing with his situation is very unique," he added.

He told Entertainment Tonight in a separate interview that things change day to day, but it especially gets hard when he and his son discuss what happened the day his mom died and he needs to step in to comfort Josey.

"Some days are harder than the others," he noted. "It's hard for me when Josey will say certain things and if he misses his mom ... or he'll bring up certain moments that obviously he'll never forget from the worst day of his life."

"And there's not much for me to say except, 'I know buddy, and I love you,' and I just give him a hug. Just some human dad-to-son contact, and rub his head and squeeze him, because it's all I can do because I don't really have any answers," Dorsey continued, adding that he's "not one of those 'Everything happens for a reason' type of people."

Ryan and Josey Dorsey
Ryan Dorsey/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Pitch actor said that his son isn't the only one that has to come to terms with Rivera's death on a daily basis.

"To be honest, it's still extremely hard for me," he told E! News. "I can't watch videos. Pictures are still hard to look at. We have pictures in the house here. It's like that thing you try to avoid. Every now and then I'll make eye contact with these pictures, whether it's the three of us or just her and him. It's just really hard to accept."

However, he shared there are still some positive things their family looks to — including the fact that Josey is taking to becoming a stand-up comedian. He revealed to ET that Josey "did a little stand-up act" at his first talent show, and wants to start a YouTube channel.

RELATED Video: Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Shares Sweet Videos of Son Josey, 5, Dancing to Michael Jackson

While Josey hasn't seen much of Dorsey's own work, he said he's expressed an interest in taking a look at his some of his mom's shows.

"He's never going to forget his Mom," Dorsey told E! News.

"He's interested in watching things and looking at her work one day. That stuff will speak for itself and he'll really get to appreciate the impact she had on people and how talented she was and who his Mom was on the outside, not just in his home life."

Related Articles
reese witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Are 'Committed to Co-Parenting' Son, 10, amid Divorce: Source
reese witherspoon
Nick Lachey Enjoys Time Surfing, Horseback Riding with Kids in Hawaii While on 'Daddy Duty'
Andy Cohen FaceTimes Daughter Lucy During 'Lunch Break' from Intense Vanderpump Rules Reunion Taping
Andy Cohen FaceTimes Daughter During 'Lunch Break' from Intense 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Taping
Jason Sudekis, Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde's Lawyers Say Jason Sudeikis Is Trying to 'Litigate Her Into Debt' in Custody Dispute
Lea Michele Says She's Taking Son Ever, 2, 'Home from the Hospital Soon' After 'Scary Health Issue'
Lea Michele Will Return to 'Funny Girl' This Weekend as She Prepares to Take Son Home from Hospital
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reveals He Has Full Custody of Daughter Ariana, Says Dad Life Is 'Hard Work'
Porsha Williams/instagram
Porsha Williams Talks Growing Family with Simon Guobadia, Shares Update on Daughter Pilar
Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Daughter Sterling 'Decided to Go Wild' After Turning 2
Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Daughter Sterling 'Decided to Go Wild' After Turning 2
Tamar Braxton makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Friday, March 24.
Tamar Braxton Says Son Logan, 9, Wants Her to Be 'Happy' with Fiancé Jeremy 'JR' Robinson
Hendrix Hart, Heaven Hart, Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart attend the 2022 HARTBEAT Brunch at Goldstein Residence on May 07, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Hart Shares Throwback Photo as He Wishes Daughter Heaven a Happy 18th Birthday: 'So Proud'
Rowan Francis Henchy, Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy
Brooke Shields Reveals Daughters' Reactions to Talk of Postpartum Depression in New Documentary
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Son Saint Can't Stop Laughing as They Have a Tickle Fight in Adorable Video
Nick Cannon, Christina Milian
Nick Cannon Regrets Not Having Kids with Ex Christina Milian: 'We Talked About That'
Jessica Simpson Shares Photos from Daughter Birdie's Unicorn-Themed 4th Birthday: 'Born to Shine'
Jessica Simpson Shares Photos from Daughter Birdie's Unicorn-Themed 4th Birthday: 'Born to Shine'
Shakira, Gerard Pique and their kids
Gerard Piqué Breaks Silence After Shakira Split as He Says He's Focused on 'Protecting' His Kids
Kathie Lee Gifford, son birthday
Kathie Lee Gifford Celebrates Son Cody's First Birthday Since Becoming a Dad with Sweet Photo