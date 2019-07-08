Country Singer Ryan Calhoun Welcomes Son Ace Chadwick — After 'Barely' Making It to the Hospital

Ryan Calhoun‘s family has expanded to four!

The country singer and wife Chrissy welcomed their second child, son Ace Chadwick Calhoun, on Friday, July 5, in Franklin, Tennessee, the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Born at 10:16 p.m. local time, baby Ace measured 20½ inches and weighed in at 7 lbs., 9 oz.

“We are so thankful for the staff at Williamson Medical Center and for a happy, healthy baby boy,” the couple — who also shared 2-year-old old Knox Presley — tell PEOPLE.

Image zoom Courtesy Ryan Calhoun

Calhoun tells PEOPLE that Ace’s entrance was like something “out of a movie,” which began when Chrissy’s water broke during a family game of Scrabble and “unbearable contractions” began.

“We rushed to the hospital not certain if we’d make it, but we did, barely,” says the "Train Wreck" crooner. “Once we were in delivery, he came out three pushes later.”

“We had our ‘Ace in the hole’ or ‘Ace in the pocket,’ as they say,” the CMT Artist Discovery honoree explains of the inspiration behind their newborn’s name. “And Chadwick is after my brother.”

Calhoun and his wife enlisted the help of son Knox to hilariously announce their second child on the way in February, with a photo of the family in the bathroom.

Knox looked a bit unsure about the news as he sat atop his potty, while his dad sat on the nearby toilet reading a book titled The S--- No One Tells You About Baby #2.

“NUMBER TWO • Coming out this July ✌🏻🐣🍼,” Chrissy — who was situated on the bathroom floor between the boys for the photo op — captioned the funny announcement.

Calhoun’s singles "Train Wreck" and "Stolen Car" are streaming now on amazon.com, and he is in the middle of planning a tour set to begin later this year. His newest song, “I’m Going There,” will be available on July 19.