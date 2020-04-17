Ruthie Ann Miles is sharing some joyful news!

On Saturday, the All Rise actress and Broadway star, 37, revealed on social media that she and husband Jonathan Blumenstein have welcomed their third child, a daughter named Hope Elizabeth.

"Welcome the world, Baby Hope Elizabeth!" the new mom shared.

Though she did not disclose the birth date, Miles did caption her announcement: "3 generations of April Babies." (Miles' birthday is on April 21.)

Their happy news comes more than two years after an unspeakable tragedy for the parents.

In March 2018, Miles’ 5-year-old daughter Abigail Joy was struck and killed by a driver in Brooklyn, New York.

Miles, who was seven months pregnant at the time of the accident with a baby girl she planned to name Sophia Rosemary, sustained injuries herself. Two months later, she suffered a miscarriage.

The driver, who later died by suicide, also struck and killed 1-year-old Joshua Lew and injured his mother, Miles’ friend Lauren.

Following the accident, Miles retreated from public life to grieve privately. She slowly returned to work, first taking on a series of stage roles before joining the cast of CBS procedural All Rise, playing judge’s assistant Sherri Kansky.

In March, when she first revealed her pregnancy, the Tony winner showed her appreciation to fans for both their support and also for giving her the space to heal.

“Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with love, encouraged us, let us be and grieve these two years, and now rejoice with us in this new life,” Miles wrote on Instagram.

“We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters and are loving watching their family grow,” she added, signing the note, “Love, Jonathan and Ruthie Ann.”

At the time of Miles’ accident, a source told PEOPLE that the actress was “a wonderful mother” who “always put Abigail first and was really dedicated to spending time together, adding, “The two had a very tight bond. They were inseparable.”

To get through the difficult time, Miles and her husband leaned on one another.

“Everyone in her life is rallying around Ruthie, as we have since the accident, but both she and Jonathan are really holding one another up through this,” another friend of Miles told PEOPLE in May 2018. “They’re deep in the grieving process.”

The friend added, “They have a very strong bond, and that’s the one thing that hasn’t broken at all. If anyone will forge this path, it’s them. It’s just so sad, though. She’s going through unspeakable pain. You talk to her and you can just hear it in her voice — a part of her soul is gone.”