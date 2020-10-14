Russell Wilson Shares Sweet Photo of Son, 11 Weeks: '99 Problems But Win Ain't One'

Russell Wilson has no complaints about his newborn son.

On Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 31, shared a sweet snapshot of his son Win Harrison, 12 weeks tomorrow, whom he and wife Ciara welcomed on July 23. The couple are also parents to Sienna Princess, Wilson and Ciara's 3-year-old daughter, as well as 6-year-old Future Zahir, whom the singer shares with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

"'99 problems but Win ain't one.' #99Club," the proud dad captioned the post, referencing the athlete being awarded "99 Club" status in the Madden NFL '21 video game rankings.

In the photograph, Win looks steadfast into the camera rocking a full head of hair, a sweater onesie and a gold chain necklace that reads "99."

Several of the NFL player's famous friends showed love for the infant in the comment section, including Vanessa Bryant, who wrote, "He’s so adorable!"

Ciara, 34, previously showed support for her husband's prowess on the field, writing on social media a heartfelt message for the season opener back in September.

"Season 9. So proud of you babe @DangeRussWilson!" she wrote.

"Hardest working man I know. Seeing your daily dedication and commitment to the game continually motivates and inspires me! Best 2 Ever do it! #3," the mother of three added. "The Best is Ahead! Let’s Go @Seahawks! Let’s Go! #GameDay 💙💙💙💚💚💚."

The "Goodies" singer has also applauded Wilson's skills in fatherhood, recalling to Access last month how helpful he was during the delivery of their new addition. Ciara raved about her "pretty darn awesome" husband's jack-of-all-trades attitude in the delivery room during the "smooth," "amazing" birth.

"He was like everything in one," she said. "He was a cameraman, making sure the camera was set up right so we could get the angle when the baby comes out. And he actually helped pull Win out near the end, which was really sweet."