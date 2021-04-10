The NFL player and singer are parents to son Win Harrison, 6 months, and daughter Sienna Princess, 3, as well as Future Zahir, 6, whom Ciara shares with ex Future

Russell Wilson Shares Sweet Snap of His and Ciara's Kids on Easter: 'Our Babies'

Russell Wilson is one proud dad!

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback posted a sweet photo to his Instagram Story on Friday, showing his and Ciara's kids sitting with the Easter bunny, all dolled up for the holiday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo, the littlest sibling Win Harrison, 6 months, twins with his big brother, 6-year-old Future Zahir — who is Ciara's son with ex Future — in matching tan slacks and navy blue suit jackets as he sits on Future's lap.

Sienna Princess, 3, smiles widely next to her brothers in a bright floral dress.

"Our babies," Wilson, 32, captioned the photo, adding two red hearts. He tagged Ciara, who also shared the photo on her Instagram Story.

Ciara, 35, posted several photos and videos from the holiday, which her fmaily celebrated with Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and 20-month-old Capri.

The singer shared a sweet video of the families playing games together and the kids participating in an Easter egg hunt.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"What a Lovely Day 🐰❤️" she captioned the montage.

The mom of three posted plenty of photos of the family loving on each other as well, including a family portrait with the Easter bunny and an adorable snap of Future and Sienna hugging.

In February, Ciara opened up about her husband's parenting skills, which she said she thinks is "the most sexy" thing about him.

"I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it's exactly this," Ciara told GQ in the couple's joint cover story.

According to Ciara, the quarterback's relationship with their children is a very attraction quality.

"Russ — I mean, he did talk about, you know, how he feels and this passion from a father's perspective, but what's always been beautiful about Russ is just to see him from day one, excitingly jumping in and changing diapers," the singer said.