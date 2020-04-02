Russell Wilson Shares His At-Home Workout with 'QB in the Making' Future Zahir: 'The Best Teammate'

Image zoom

Staying at home isn’t stopping Russell Wilson from staying in shape!

The Seahawks quarterback shared his at-home workout on Wednesday, for which he had a special guest: his stepson Future Zahir!

Wilson, 31, took Future, 5½, through a football workout complete with stretches to warm up, drills on a field and some catching practice.

“Bonding Time! #HardWork w/ Future 🏈🏈🏈,” Wilson captioned the video, adding, “Fun ballin’ today! The Best Teammate! QB in the making! Watch full video! 😂🏆”

Future’s mom and Wilson’s wife Ciara also got a workout in on Wednesday, sharing clips from her time in the gym on Instagram.

Ciara — who announced she is pregnant in January — sported a Nike sweatshirt and sweatpants as she worked with resistance bands and hand weights.

The soon-to-be mother of three shared a video goofy off with daughter Sienna Princess, who turns 3 this month, later in the day.

“What is happening to my child?” Ciara addressed the camera. “Quarantine day number 20 — actually there’s no more marking these days, we’re just calling it quarantine.”

“Oh my gosh. Mamas, what are we gonna do?” Ciara asked as Sienna giggled and crawled all over her. “What exactly are we gonna do, mamas? Cause this is turnt.”

Sienna then adorably asked her mom, “Who is turnt?”

“You!” the singer told her daughter with a laugh. “Sienna, you are turnt!”

Wilson and Ciara have been social distancing themselves amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and the family seems to be making the most of time spent at home, sharing their sleepovers and TikTok dances on social media. The superstar couple have also donated one million meals to a Seattle food bank to help those in need during the public health crisis.

As of Wednesday, there are at least 206,233 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 4,576 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.