The athlete also recalled the birth of his 3-year-old daughter Sienna when wife Ciara "almost broke my hand"

Russell Wilson Says He's Getting 'As Much Relaxing Time' as Possible Before Arrival of Baby Boy

Russell Wilson is soaking up as much peace and quiet as possible before his newborn arrives.

On Monday, the NFL star, 31, spoke with Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Joel McHale about how he's prepping for the birth of his son with wife Ciara. The couple also shares daughter Sienna Princess, 3, while the "Level Up" singer, 34, is also mom to son Future Zahir, 6, whom she shares with ex Future.

Wilson, who did the interview while taking a pool dip, said he's "trying to get as much relaxing time before the baby comes — whenever that happens."

"I'm trying to get as much relaxing time because I know I'm going to have to be doing baby duties here soon while I'm trying to play football," he said. "It's going to be an interesting balance."

The athlete then added that Ciara is "doing well" and "excited" to welcome the baby boy.

"It's crazy how hard she works while being pregnant," Wilson said of his wife. "You know, we're not too far away [from giving birth], and she's just, every day, she's just working, working, working and getting things ready. It's pretty amazing."

The Seattle Seahawks player added that he's still unsure whether he'll be allowed in the delivery room due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — but said Ciara "needs" him there, recalling their past birth experience.

"Last time she grabbed my hand, she almost broke my hand," the quarterback said, looking back on daughter Sienna's delivery. "She was squeezing my right hand, I said, 'Baby, baby, baby — other hand.' So she grabbed my left. Hopefully she'll know this time."

"They're so excited to expand their family," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time.