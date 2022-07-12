The Denver Broncos quarterback shared a glimpse of a football training session with his son on Instagram Monday

Russell Wilson is getting stepson Future Zahir ready for the NFL!

The Denver Broncos quarterback gave an inside look into his backyard football sessions with 8-year-old Zahir on Instagram Monday.

"Post workout work with the young fellas!" Wilson, 33, wrote as a caption to the clip, which shows Future throwing a football between some palm trees – and displaying evidence of a very strong arm.

Future's friend Kingston, also took a turn to go head-to-head with the Denver Broncos quarterback. Like, Future, he threw a strong pass under the watchful eye of Ciara, 36.

"Future & Kingston young legends," added Wilson. "Watch out @NFL."

Russell Wilson Runs Football Drill with Son Future and Friend: ‘Young Legends’ Credit: Russell Wilson Instagram

Ciara and Wilson first began dating in early 2015 and married a little over a year later in July 2016. They have two kids together, daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 1. The singer also has son Future Zahir, 8, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Last month, Ciara chatted with PEOPLE about the family's "new chapter" in Denver after Wilson signed a blockbuster NFL trade that ended his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks.

"So far, Denver's been incredible," the mother of three told PEOPLE about their new life in Colorado.

"The people are so sweet. It's the perfect combination of things. The restaurants have been amazing," she continued about the region's "incredible culture".

"I'm excited," she added.