Russell Wilson and Pregnant Ciara Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way with the Help of Their Kids

It’s a boy!

On Tuesday morning, Ciara and Russell Wilson revealed that their baby on the way will be a new son, letting off cannons that exploded in a cloud of blue.

And their kids helped their parents with the big reveal, with Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 6 next month, declaring he was hoping for a baby brother. However, the “Goodies” singer, 34, said she only hoped for “whatever God” had in mind for their family.

“YEAH!” Future screamed excitedly in the video shared to Wilson’s Twitter account, running around the yard as soon as blue smoke and confetti filled the air.

This will be the third child for Ciara. She is also mom to daughter Sienna Princess, 3 later this month, with Wilson. She shares son Future with her ex, rapper Future.

Ciara — who tied the knot with Wilson, 31, in July 2016 — announced that she was expecting baby No. 3 on Jan. 30, sharing a photo of herself in a bikini on Instagram at the time, showing off her bare baby bump.

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the family has made the best of social distancing, spending quality time together and lending a helping hand to those in need.

“What Ciara and I are trying to do is find even a little goodness in this,” Wilson previously told PEOPLE. “We get to spend quality time with our kids.”

Wilson and Ciara — who donated 1 million meals to Seattle through Food Lifeline — are coming up with new ideas to keep their children entertained while social distancing, including TikTok-worthy dance sessions.

The singer said being pregnant during the pandemic has made things slightly trickier this time around, in that time feels like it’s “going slower now.”

“What’s so funny is we’re homebodies, but something just sounds different when someone tells you that you have to stay at home,” Ciara said. “Being pregnant, me and this belly with the kids, I’m exerting a lot of energy even though I’m at home. But we’re making the best of this time!”

