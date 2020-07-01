Ciara is currently expecting her third child, and second with husband Russell Wilson — a boy

Russell Wilson Recalls Cheeky Date Night with Wife Ciara After She Told Him She Was Pregnant

Russell Wilson knows a pregnant woman's No. 1 priority: comfort.

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback made a virtual appearance on Cold Calls, where he spoke with Kevin Hart about his now-eight-months-pregnant wife Ciara and a date night after she told him she was expecting again.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Ci told me early on. She was two months pregnant. It was Friday night, date night, so we're trying to come home the right way," teased Wilson, 31. "I'm getting all dressed up, ready and prepared. She says, 'I'm gonna wear my Uggs.' And then she says, 'My feet hurt.' "

"I wanted to finish the night strong so I said, 'You know what? I'm gonna rub your feet for the rest of the night,' " the athlete added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Russell Wilson and Ciara George Pimentel/Getty

"I'm gonna put a hidden camera in your house," joked Hart, 40, going on to joke of Russell's calm demeanor, "I want to see you and Steph Curry angry. I'm willing to bet it's some s— to see."

"When we get hot, we get hot!" Russell insisted.

The NFL star also touched on his wife, 34, being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic, telling Hart, "We've been going to these doctor's appointments and I can't even go in the room sometimes just 'cause of the whole process, so that's been interesting."

"We get real snappy over here," joked Hart, whose wife Eniko is currently "about six" months pregnant with their second child together (the actor and comedian is also dad to son Hendrix, 12, and daughter Heaven, 15). "I say, 'I'm sick of you using this baby as an excuse!' "

RELATED VIDEO: Ciara and Russell Wilson Expecting Baby "Number 3" — See Their Exciting Announcement

And their kids helped their parents share the sex of the baby on the way in April — with Ciara's son Future Zahir, 6, declaring he was hoping for a baby brother.

"YEAH!" Future screamed excitedly in the video shared to Wilson's Twitter account, running around the yard as soon as blue smoke and confetti filled the air.