To mark the occasion for the very first time, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback honored deserving fathers at Seattle Children's Hospital

For new dad Russell Wilson the Father’s Day holiday is all about acknowledging those who raise, teach and help children live happy and healthy lives.

“[Sienna]’s happy and healthy, that’s for sure. She’s doing really well. She’s doing great,” the new dad, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively about his 7-week-old baby girl Sienna Princess Wilson.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and wife Ciara, who married in July 2016, welcomed their first child together on April 28. “Ciara and I are both grateful to be able to share so much love. It’s a special time in our lives,” he shares.

Wilson, who posted a touching photo dedicated to Sienna announcing the birth, will always remember the moment he saw his daughter for the first time. “It’s a blessing, it’s the greatest miracle in the world when you see new life. Your heart flutters,” the football star recalls.

Not only is Wilson celebrating the holiday with his daughter, but it’s doubly exciting for him to spend it with his 3-year-old stepson Future Zahir, who is Ciara’s first child from a previous relationship.

To understand what it means to be a great father figure, Wilson remembers his greatest role model: his late father Harrison B. Wilson III, who died in June 2010 at the age of 55 from complications of diabetes.

“I’ve always admired my dad and how he was. He’s no longer living with me, but he stays with me every day,” Wilson says. “I think ultimately, it’s important for our societies to have loving fathers who care and want to go the extra mile to love and be there for their kids. I love being a father that’s for sure. If I can be half the father my father was, I know I’m doing a decent job.”

And this year for Father’s Day, Wilson honored the dads and families who make great efforts for their children with a special visit to Seattle Children’s Hospital in partnership with Pampers.

“It’s exciting to be partnering with Pampers to be able to focus on fathers and all the great fathers around the world, and to focus on developing happy and healthy kids,” he says.

Wilson, who has made a tradition of visiting Seattle Children’s Hospital every week, also surprised a group of deserving fathers.

“We gave a cool gift basket to all the amazing fathers at Seattle Children’s with diapers and other goodies, and also five tickets in a luxury suite to a Seattle Seahawks game. It was a special thing to thank them for all the love, attention and care,” Wilson toasts.

Adding, “Pampers and my Why Not You Foundation help support the idea that it really does matter how fathers are in their kids’ lives through the good times and the bad. At Seattle Children’s there are some ups and downs obviously with the young kids there but seeing some of the fathers there and how much they love their children, it’s so special.”

The memorable opportunities of giving back to parents every where, especially Seattle, is not lost on Wilson.