Wilson shared photos celebrating the bond between his kids, son Win Harrison, 23 months, daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Future Zahir, 8, whom wife Ciara shares with ex Future

Russell Wilson Says His and Ciara's Three Kids 'Know How to Love': 'No Greater Feeling'

Russell Wilson is in love with love!

The NFL star, 33, shared some sweet scenes from a family vacation with wife Ciara and their three kids.

Wilson and Ciara share son Win Harrison, 2 this month, and daughter Sienna Princess, 5. They are also parents to son Future Zahir, 8, whom the 36-year-old Grammy winner shares with ex Future.

The first of a series of posts to Wilson's Instagram Story shows the three kids dancing during the family's Lake Como vacation. Sienna holds Win's hands and spins him around slowly as Future has his own energetic moves in the background.

"Our babies dancing before our [6-year] anniversary dinner," Wilson captioned the video.

In a second video, Future sits in a stroller with Win in his lap. Win then tries to pull big sister Sienna onto them as the three cuddle together.

"No greater feeling than knowing your kids know how to love," the new Denver Broncos quarterback wrote, tagging Ciara.

In other photos, Ciara walks hand-in-hand with her older son, down some steps while sightseeing, and Wilson has Sienna in his lap.

"Daddy's baby girl," he captioned the sweet photo.

Last month, Ciara chatted with PEOPLE about the family's "new chapter" in Denver after living in Seattle. After 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson was part of a blockbuster NFL trade that sent him, and his family, to the Denver Broncos. Now, they are adjusting to life in their new city.

"So far, Denver's been incredible," the mother of three told PEOPLE.

Specifically, Ciara said she's taken to the "incredible culture" in Denver. "The people are so sweet. It's the perfect combination of things. The restaurants have been amazing. So I'm excited."