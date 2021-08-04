Russell Wilson and Ciara's Son Photographed Taking His First Steps on Seattle Seahawks' Field

It looks like Russell Wilson and Ciara might just have a future quarterback on their hands!

The star couple's youngest, son Win Harrison, 12 months, took his first steps on the Seattle Seahawks' practice field during a visit to see his quarterback dad at the team's training camp.

"Win's first steps!" Russell, 32, wrote on Instagram alongside several photos of the exciting moment. "Witnessing Win walk on the practice field for the first time.. it hit me that God orders our steps."

The athlete then quoted a Bible verse: "'In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps.' ‭‭Proverbs‬ ‭16:9‬ ‭NIV‬‬."

"So many times in life I would always want to control & decide what is best or what I should do. Going into year 10 & watching my kids grow has given me such a perspective in life of a 'Rookie.' Knowing that in the Game of Life that Jesus is the Quarterback. I thank You Jesus for allowing me to Let Go & Let God! I praise You!!! 🙏🏾🙌🏾" Wilson added.

In one photo, Win is pictured taking a step toward mom Ciara, 35, and big sister Sienna Princess, 4, as Wilson looked on from behind him in his training gear. Another photo showed the proud parents laughing together as the Super Bowl XLVIII champion held Win, and a third showed the father-son pair alone on the field.

The family has been encouraging Win to take his first steps for some time.

On July 24, Ciara shared a video on Instagram of the toddler at his "Rookie of the Year"-themed first birthday party sporting a mini baseball outfit emblazoned with No. 1 and the word "Rookie." In the clip, Win stood for several moments, tottering a bit before dropping back to the ground to crawl toward the camera.

"Let's Play Ball ⚾️ The Big 1!" she wrote in the caption. "Waiting for that 1st step like 👀❤️"

In another post, the singer shared more photos from the party, for which the whole family sported baseball jerseys to celebrate Win's milestone.

"You are the cutest and sweetest baby boy! Always dancing, smiling, and laughing…Always all over the place!" she wrote on July 23, Win's birthday. "The worlds [sic] going to have to keep up! :) I'm so excited and grateful to be celebrating you today! I love you so much My little Prince. #HappyBirthday WIN!"