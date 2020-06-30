Russell Dickerson announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child back in April

Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Reveal the Sex of Their Baby on the Way: 'Oh My God!'

It's a baby boy for Russell Dickerson and his wife Kailey!

The country singer, 33, announced the happy news on Instagram Monday, sharing a sweet video of the surprise sex reveal he put together for his wife.

The clip opens up with Dickerson and Kailey making their way to a doctor's appointment to find out what they are having.

While in the examination room, Dickerson explains that he will learn the sex of the baby first and then go to Target to get clothes to "surprise Kails with the gender."

The couple then leave the doctor's office with an envelope with the baby's sex inside. "We'll get some headbands if it's a girl or overalls if it's a boy!" Kailey says excitedly.

Later on in the clip, Dickerson, who is alone now, parks his car in the Target parking lot and proceeds to open up the piece of paper.

"It's a boy!" Dickerson screams before showing the camera what the note reads. "Yes!" he yells out before slamming his hand on the steering wheel.

After grabbing some items from the store, Dickerson is seen decorating his home with blue ribbons and adorning his and Kailey's bed with baby boy clothes, which of course included overalls.

Kailey then comes home and Dickerson blindfolds her before revealing the blue space. The couple then count down before Kailey opens her eyes and screams "Oh my God!" after seeing the decorations.

"It's a boy!" Dickerson screams again before pulling Kailey in for an embrace.

The two then jump up and down excitedly before the sweet video ends.

Throughout the clip, Dickerson's new song "Home Sweet" played in the background. The song is especially perfect as Dickerson sings about finding out Kailey was pregnant.

"Just staring at them two pink lines/Time to make a little more room in our Home Sweet," he sings.

Dickerson first revealed exclusively to PEOPLE in April that he and his wife are expecting. "I've been rocking the dad shoes for a while now. NOW they're official!" Dickerson joked.

The couple, who wed in 2013, conceived after nine months of trying — which meant that when the good news did come, the “Love You Like I Used To” crooner was thrown for a loop.

"It just got to the point where we're like, 'Well, if it happens, it happens. It'll happen when it does.' It's all God's timing on that part," Dickerson says. "So yeah, I was completely surprised."

Kailey spilled the good news to her husband on New Year's Day, telling him that she had one more Christmas present for him after their extended family had left their home following the holiday.