It's a Boy! Russell Dickerson Welcomes Son Remington Edward

Russell Dickerson's little camping buddy has arrived!

The country singer, 33, and wife Kailey have welcomed their first child — a son named Remington Edward Dickerson — his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple's baby boy was born at 3:23 p.m., weighing 10 lbs., 4 oz. He measured 22.5 inches long.

Dickerson first revealed exclusively to PEOPLE in April that he and his wife were expecting. "I've been rocking the dad shoes for a while now. NOW they're official!" he joked at the time.

The couple, who wed in 2013, conceived after nine months of trying — which meant that when the good news did come, the "Love You Like I Used To" crooner was thrown for a loop.

"It just got to the point where we're like, 'Well, if it happens, it happens. It'll happen when it does.' It's all God's timing on that part," Dickerson said. "So yeah, I was completely surprised."

Kailey spilled the good news to her husband on New Year's Day, telling him that she had one more Christmas present for him after their extended family had left their home following the holiday.

"She put a stocking up on the mantel and I opened it," the singer told PEOPLE of the "sweetest" surprise, revealing that his wife had gifted him "little navy blue slippers with big white letters on them" that read, "Best Dad."

The pair showed off their baby boy's nursery in exclusive photos to PEOPLE in August, with Kailey describing the serene space as having been inspired by "our home in the woods."

"We wanted his room to feel like his own happy camping retreat in the forest," she said. "Our home is full of light wood tones so I really wanted to find a green that coordinated with the wood to give it a really casual, earthy feel."