"I wanna just put a sleeping bag on the floor and camp out with my little guy!" dad-to-be Russell Dickerson tells PEOPLE

How Russell Dickerson's Nursery for His Son on the Way Is Inspired by the Great Outdoors

Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey in the nursery for their son on the way

Russell Dickerson is ready for his son to be immersed in the great outdoors — even at home.

The country star, 33, and his pregnant wife Kailey are opening up to PEOPLE about the nursery they designed for their first child on the way, which the mom-to-be describes as having been inspired by "our home in the woods."

"We wanted his room to feel like his own happy camping retreat in the forest," says Kailey. "Our home is full of light wood tones so I really wanted to find a green that coordinated with the wood to give it a really casual, earthy feel."

To that end, the couple opted for a darker green to complement the more muted hues of the space (which was originally "blank white"), including light wood flooring, matching photo frames, white curtains and cushions, a tan couch from Urban Outfitters, a light wood crib and dresser from Pottery Barn Kids and a rug from CB2.

"I love the green color," says Dickerson of the walls. "We've never had to search so hard for a paint color before. We probably tried 15 different greens before landing on Bespoke Green by Magnolia."

Kailey explains that to tie the room together, the parents-to-be "added floor-to-ceiling board and batten, a bench seat at the window and shelves for his books."

"Our favorite spots in the room are the little window reading nook where he can watch animals out of the window or read a book from his library wall — and, of course, the knit baby shoes on the shelf to match his dad," she tells PEOPLE.

Above the crib is a "gallery wall" consisting of framed "meaningful images, quotes and Bible verses that have meant so much to us and will one day mean a lot to him," Kailey shares.

"I made the 'Dream dreams' art above his crib because of all of the dreams that preceded his arrival, dreams of our own and dreams our friends would text us about by the dozens," she adds. "The dreams were promises of this little guy coming into the world and we held onto them so tightly while we waited to become parents."

"Even his name came from a dream!" Kailey says. "Believe it or not, securing the 'Dream dreams' to the wall in these photos was entirely un-staged. We were truly still finishing the room up until these photos were taken!"

Another favorite product the couple chose for their little guy on the way is the Happiest Baby SNOO Smart Sleeper ($1,400), they share. But for the future, Dickerson is already thinking about a different environment for snoozing.

"One of the first things I am looking forward to with my son is to take him camping," reveals the "Yours" crooner. "This room already feels like we are. The curtains feel like a canvas tent and the wood furniture feels like the forest outside his windows."