Meet Remington Edward! Russell Dickerson Introduces Newborn Son — See the Adorable First Photos

The Dickersons are in baby bliss!

Last week, country singer Russell Dickerson and his wife Kailey welcomed their first child together, a son named Remington Edward — and now the star is sharing the first photos of their bundle of joy with PEOPLE.

"I've never been so proud of anything in my entire life, of Kailey and to be this little guy's dad," says the "Love You Like I Used To" singer, 33. "Everyone said how life-changing it is ... and now I understand, it is."

The couple's baby boy was born on Sept. 10 at 3:23 p.m., weighing 10 lbs., 4 oz. He measured 22.5 inches long.

In April, the longtime loves revealed to PEOPLE they were expecting after nine months of trying.

"It just got to the point where we're like, 'Well, if it happens, it happens. It'll happen when it does.' It's all God's timing on that part," Dickerson said. "So yeah, I was completely surprised."

Kailey spilled the happy news to her husband on New Year's Day, telling him that she had one more Christmas present for him after their extended family had left their home following the holiday.

"She put a stocking up on the mantel and I opened it," the singer told PEOPLE of the "sweetest" surprise, revealing that his wife had gifted him "little navy blue slippers with big white letters on them" that read, "Best Dad."

Now nesting at home in Nashville with baby Remington, the new parents are soaking up every moment with their son — and looking forward to all the adventures to come.

"Oh, the cuddles," Dickerson previously told PEOPLE about what Kailey is anticipating most. "She's looking forward to the chill, just the sleepy cuddles. I know she is."