Russell Dickerson Serenades Son When He's Fussy: It 'Calms Him Down Immediately'

"It's crazy, man. Like, he knows my voice and he just calms him down immediately. It's crazy," Dickerson told PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday

When Russell Dickerson's 1-year-old son starts crying, the country singer unleashes a superpower… his voice.

The "Love You Like I Used To" crooner said the tot, Remington Edward, clearly responds to his songs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday.

"If he's crying or inconsolable I'll play either Southern Symphony or new demos or anything, anything with my voice," Dickerson told PEOPLE. "It's crazy, man. Like, he knows my voice and he just calms him down immediately. It's crazy."

With all due respect to other artists, the proud dad said his boy doesn't react to any of their music the same way.

"We'll play any other music, like anybody, and he doesn't calm down. He only likes his dad," Dickerson said before looking at his wife, Kailey, who was standing by his side. "I mean, I'm sure if you were singing on something he would calm down, too."

The parents' Vegas trip came on the heels of a vacation to Disney World with their little one to celebrate his first birthday. Remington will soon be able to ride all the rides.

"We just went to the doctor and our doctors are like, 'Yeah, he's as big as a three-year-old,'" Dickerson said. "So, you know, that's fun. It's good. Life's good man. He's just a big old baby."

Remington is not only a "big old baby," but he's also just like his father.