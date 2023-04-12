Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Expecting Another Baby Boy: 'So Excited'

Russell Dickerson and his wife Kailey Dickerson revealed they are having another baby ... and it's a boy!

The country music star, 35, and Coffee with Kailey podcast host, 33, posted a two-part video to Instagram on Tuesday to share their special news.

"God gave me a…. BOY! So grateful we get to tell you Remington is going to be a big brother this fall!! 🎉🎉," Kailey captioned the sweet footage in reference to the singer-songwriter's "God Gave Me a Girl" song.

The clip began with Kailey smiling in the mirror while holding a pregnancy test. "Oh my gosh," she said as their son Remington, 2 1/2, repeatedly called for "dada" in the other room.

"Will you hold those?" Kailey asked Remington after showing viewers a "yes" on one of the sticks. "Let's take those to daddy."

Filming the little boy as he adorably clutched the two tests, the camera showed Remington going down the stairs of the family's outdoor deck to dad who was working on some house chores down below. "Nuh uh," a shirtless Russell said in disbelief as he witnessed what his son was holding. "No way!" Russell added with a huge smile as his jaw dropped open, moving in to kiss and embrace his family.

The video then cut ahead to the family's gender reveal, as Russell explained that he "wasn't supposed to know" yet but the surprise was spoiled in the subject line of an email he received. Mom, however, had not yet known the sex of their baby and opened her eyes to an array of blue balloons as Russell screamed "It's a boy!"

As "God Gave Me a Girl" played over the celebration (with Russell shouting the word "boy" instead), he and Remington rocked out in long-haired blue wigs, shooting off blue streamers as the family cheered.

On the Instagram post, actor Taylor Lautner chimed in the comments section with a "YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!" while Bachelorette alum Joelle Fletcher shared, "Omg!!! Congrats babes!!!"

Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey Dickerson. ason Kempin/ACMA2019/Getty

The exciting news comes after the couple shared on New Year's Eve that they lost a baby last fall.

"2022 was incredibly wonderful and heart-wrenching," Kailey wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Dec. 31, alongside a photo of her husband and son at the beach looking out at the water. "In the middle of the craziest year we have ever had, we lost a baby in September at 8 weeks."

"It felt like drowning and trying to swim towards the sun to find the surface. I didn't know if I'd ever share this, but something about going into this next year, I needed to leave this news in 2022," she continued.

"The loss; however, is something that will always be written into our story. I know I'll share more about it when I'm ready, but for now, and for the last several months, I'm holding these two extra close," she shared.

Kailey talked more about the loss and why it's important for people to treat one another with grace and kindness.

"It gives me hope, knowing we are more connected than we think," she wrote. "And it gives me solace knowing nothing and no one's life is perfect or without pain. May we all give each other some more grace this next year… more kindness because we don't know what someone is truly going through… more love because we all need it."

"And may Jesus be near to the broken-hearted. He sure has been for us 🤍," she wrote at the end of her post.

Russell Dickerson and Kailey Dickerson. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Russell met his wife in 2008 when both were music students at Nashville's Belmont University. They married in May 2013.

The couple previously shared their pregnancy struggles in an April 2020 interview with PEOPLE. They were expecting Remington at the time.

"It just got to the point where we're like, 'Well, if it happens, it happens. It'll happen when it does.' It's all God's timing on that part," the "Blue Tacoma" singer said.