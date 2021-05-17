Russell Crowe's Ex-Wife Danielle Spencer Shares Rare Photo of Their Sons Charles, 17, and Tennyson, 14

Russell Crowe's boys are growing up!

For Mother's Day on May 9, the Unhinged actor's ex-wife Danielle Spencer shared a rare photo of their sons on Instagram, showing Charles, 17, and Tennyson, 14½, smiling alongside her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Here I was telling the boys to smile - and then I didn't. Ah well. Have had a lovely Mother's Day. Hope all the mums out there have been spoilt today. 🥰🥂 #mothersday #love #myboys," Spencer captioned the post.

Crowe and Spencer split in October 2012, more than 20 years after they met playing lovers in the 1990 movie The Crossing. The pair, who had wed in April 2003, finalized their divorce in 2018.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In July 2020, Crowe joked about his two sons choosing to quarantine with their mom during the pandemic — because food delivery services reached her house. "When I asked the boys, they said they will choose Uber Eats over my paternal care. I wasn't too impressed about that," he told Australia's Sunrise at the time, adding, "My boys live with their mom and they're pretty well settled there."

Crowe spoke about stardom in August, telling PEOPLE that "being famous was fun" in the period between making his hit films L.A. Confidential and Gladiator.

Danielle Spencer, Russell Crowe Russell Crowe, Danielle Spencer and sons in April 2010 | Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"It didn't come with any real pressure. It just meant that if you'd go in a restaurant, the maître-d was pleased to see you. If you were booking into a hotel, you got an upgrade if there was one available. Being famous was easy at that point," he recalled.